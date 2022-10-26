Many Fury vs Chisora tickets unsold despite 32 reminders in 6 days

Fury vs Chisora tickets for December 3rd remain in solid supply despite a constant social media push by the WBC heavyweight champion’s promoter.

Tyson Fury facing Derek Chisora was a controversial fight when first announced. However, it seems UK fans are talking with their wallets as the event hasn’t sold out since going on sale last Friday.

Fury vs Chisora tickets may not sell out

Despite reminders aplenty from Fury’s handlers, a total of 32 – including a pinned tweet in the last six days, there are thousands left.

That’s not including the ones purchased by touts trying to make a fast buck. At least 90% of sections in the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium are available across all three of the major resales websites.

It’s not a good look for Fury. It proves the notion that a lot of British boxing fans are not on board with this title bout.

Chisora was beaten handily twice by Fury, the last time in 2014. There is no need to have a trilogy, no matter how you dress it up.

Bob Arum, the Hall of Famer and great salesman, attempted to define the fight as Fury warming up against future opponent Oleksandr Usyk’s toughest recent test.

He told Sky Sports: “Frank Warren and myself didn’t select Chisora for Tyson just out of the blue.

“People tend to forget. Yes, Chisora lost twice early on to Tyson. But remember his fight with Usyk, where he gave Usyk life and death in that fight?

“Then a lot thought that he might have eeked out a victory in that fight [WBN scored it 118-110 to Usyk].”

Deep waters

Arum continued: “If you’re getting ready to fight Usyk, fight a guy who went in with him. Who carried him into deep waters.

“Chisora is not just a walkover. Chisora has demonstrated tremendous punching power.

“If you lose concentration and he hits you in the right place on the chin, no matter what kind of chin Tyson Fury has, it’s dangerous.”

It’s a feeble argument by a boxing legend who is doing his job as a promoter. Nonetheless, Bob knows full well it’s not the whole story.

Usyk wanted a tough test to get ready for the challenge of Anthony Joshua and was able to fight at his own pace. Despite the shocking scorecards, the WBA, IBF, and WBO ruler won comfortably and didn’t ever go into “deep waters,” as the Top Rank Chairman suggests.

The Ukrainian master did precisely what he wanted to do with Chisora. “The Gypsy King” will do even worse when they share the ring for the third time on BT Sport Box Office.

One-sided

Unless Fury doesn’t train properly, it’s a one-sided main event all day long. The co-feature isn’t much better, either.

Daniel Dubois faces the rugged Kevin Lerena, who has blown up thirty pounds since his days as a cruiserweight. But Lerena hasn’t faced any real tests at heavyweight after competing just under the elite level at 200 pounds.

If he holds any real heavyweight title ambitions [and not secondary ones], Dubois should deal with Lerena within four rounds. The same goes for Fury if he goes at Chisora as he did with Deontay Wilder.

Unlike Wilder, though, Chisora is Fury’s friend. This scenario could mean Fury gets a few rounds after being out for eight months.

The smarter money may even be on a points win if Fury really wants to stick it to his detractors.

But for now, selling those 62,000 plus seats seems like it could take another mountainous effort by Fury’s team. Not to mention the thousands currently sitting on resale sites and will not be sold if many face-value tickets are left available.

Prices would have to drop considerably over the coming weeks for the site to be a complete sell-out with all seats occupied.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.