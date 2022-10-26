Skip to content
Alan Sanchez vs Saul Bustos on Oct 29 at Cache Creek

On Saturday, October 29, promoter Paco Damian of Paco Presents, in honorary association with Don Chargin Productions, will proudly present “Showdown at Cache Creek,” a five-fight night of world-class boxing at Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, California.

In the night’s main event, local favorite Alan Sanchez (21-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California, via Guadalajara, Mexico, will face undefeated Saul “Avatar” Bustos (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles in a 10-round battle for the WBA Fedecentro Welterweight Championship.

A 13-year professional, Sanchez is a former WBC Continental America’s Welterweight Champion. He was last seen in May of 2021, scoring a split eight-round decision over 18-2 Jose Miguel Borrego.

The Freddy Roach-trained Bustos is an eight-year pro who, in Sanchez, will be taking on the toughest test of his career. In his last ring appearance, Bustos took an eight-round unanimous decision over Mexican veteran Martin Angel Martinez Perez in February 2022.

In the co-main event, action hero Blake “The Beast” McKernan (13-1, 6 KOs) of Sacramento will take on League City, Texas, slugger Roberto Silva in an eight-round cruiserweight battle with “fight of the night” written all over it.

McKernan, an ex-army machine gunner and Iraq veteran, will be looking to bounce back from his only career loss, a multi-weight world champion Badou Jack decision in November 2020.

On the undercard, Fairfield, California’s Ivan Vergara (8-1, 2 KOs) will return from a three-year absence to face undefeated southpaw Juan Pedro Miranda (6-0, 2 KOs) in a six-round featherweight contest, while undefeated lightweight Kevin Montano (3-0, 2 KOs) of Concord, California will take on Corona, California’s also undefeated Kevin Perez (1-0-1).

Opening the action will be former amateur standout Federico Pacheco Jr. making his heavyweight pro debut in four rounds against Josue Vargas (3-3-1, 2 KOs) of Panorama City, California.

Tickets range from $49 up to $125. The first bell is at 7 PM PST.

