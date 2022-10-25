Terence Crawford dumbfounds with decision as career nosedives

The news that Terence Crawford will fight on a platform that hosted Scarface vs One-Eyed Wolf earlier this year represents a career nosedive for the boxing star.

In a stunning turn of events, “Bud” signed on to face dangerous David Avanesya on December 10 after moving on from talks with Errol Spence Jr.

Boxing fans were shocked at the timing of the announcement after reports Spence vs Crawford was almost done for February 2023.

Not so as Crawford’s bolt out of the blue capsized the notion that the welterweight division could be fully unified.

Terence Crawford on BLK Prime

Little-known BLK Prime will now televise the event with Avanesyan. Upon entering the sport, BLK Prime addressed itself as “a Live Pay-Per-View subscription Amateur boxing platform.”

For Crawford to become their biggest name after no real traction in the sport comes as a massive surprise. It’s hard to think too many punters will be signing up or purchasing the PPV.

After announcing the fight, BLK said: “Terence Crawford makes his long-awaited return to the ring on December 10 as he faces current European Champion and WBC No. 4-ranked David Avanesyan at CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Neb.

“The fight will be streamed live by BLK Prime for the price of $39.99.”

“This will be BLK Prime’s first streaming of a professional boxing event, but the Silicon Valley-based tech company has streamed several non-professional bouts.

“BLK Prime is a subscription video-on-demand company that utilizes elite technology to bring the best picture-perfect stream available.

First professional event

A spokesperson for BLK added: “BLK Prime has been in existence for five years. We are excited to announce our first World Championship bout.

“Terence Crawford is a home run to make our debut with boxing’s pound-for-pound number one [number six on the WBN list] fighter in the world.

“We can’t wait for December 10 in Omaha, Neb.”

Boxing has had a tough time of late. And with the addition of yet another platform in the sport that fragments TV further, it’s hard to see what benefit the move has for Crawford’s career.

He recently turned 35 and is fast running out of time to make a significant impact. His run to the 140-pound undisputed crown was too simplified to be genuinely outstanding.

Therefore, facing Errol Spence was the way to go. Both men and their respective teams should have pulled out all the stops to make it happen.

Crawford was obviously backed into a corner as he holds no major representation after leaving Top Rank. He needed an opponent who could do his own thing, and Avanesyan fit the bill on that score.

A win over Avanesyan should mark a move up in weight for the Omaha man unless he can strike a deal with PBC in 2023.

Crawford vs Avanesyan

The three-division world champion and current WBO Welterweight World Champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs), 35, is a pound-for-pound star.

“Known for his breakneck hand speed, ring IQ, counter-punching abilities, defense, and ability to switch naturally from orthodox to southpaw, Crawford won his first world title at lightweight in 2008.

Crawford became the undisputed 140-pound world champion after he knocked out Julius Indongo in August 2017. This victory made him the first undisputed champion at 140 pounds since Kostya Tszyu in 2004.

“He was the first male boxer to simultaneously hold all four major belts since Jermain Taylor in 2005.

“More recently, Crawford has beaten world champions Jeff Horn, Amir Khan, Kell Brook, and Shawn Porter.

“His last time out, Crawford became the first fighter to stop Porter, putting him down twice in the 10th round.

Frank Warren’s Queensberry’s Promotions promote the 34-year-old Russian native Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs).

The biggest win of Avanesyan’s career occurred in 2016 when he scored a unanimous decision against former world champion Shane Mosley to retain his title.

He beat Mosely while also making his United States debut. Avanesyan is currently riding a six-fight knockout streak and is considered a very dangerous opponent.

Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.