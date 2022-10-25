Oscar De La Hoya presents hospital with $1m check

Boxing superstar and East Los Angeles native Oscar De La Hoya presented a $1 million dollar check to Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital during a special event hosted by Chavelyta’s Pink Hood.

The “Pamper Me” day treated people who have recently been diagnosed, completed treatment, or have lost a loved one to cancer.

The donation, spread out over the next decade, will allow for a significant expansion of breast cancer services for the Boyle Heights community.

De La Hoya is a longtime donor to the hospital, where several departments are named in his honor, including the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center, the Oscar De La Hoya Labor & Delivery Center and the Oscar De La Hoya Neonatal Intensive Care Center.

Here is what participants said at the presentation:

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions:

“Today, I am here to help provide funding for life-saving cancer treatments that are desperately needed by the women in our community. But just as importantly, I am here to send a message to those who, like me, have been so fortunate in our lives.

“My connection to breast cancer is well known, but I promise that every single person of means has a connection to an issue where those less fortunate are suffering. Today, as the city we live in faces deep-rooted problem, it is time for all of us to step up and be counted.”

JOHN RAFFOUL, President, Adventist Health White Memorial

“Oscar has contributed so much to this hospital for more than 20 years. Many people don’t know how involved he is with the community he is from. We are excited and humbled by his consistent involvement with this hospital – from the Cancer Center to the Neonatal Intensive Care Center, to supporting local non-profits like Chavelyta’s. This donation will help tremendously with our efforts to support this community’s needs.”

ISABEL GUILLEN – President of Chavelyta’s Pink Hood

“I just want to thank Oscar and his sister Cecilia for the support all these years. I am a cancer survivor and this hospital saved my life by providing me the care I needed. Chavelyta’s is a small non-profit, and we are thankful to both Ceci and Oscar for everything they help support us in – from the food, make-up, wigs – everything we do to make people feel a little closer to normal when going through breast cancer treatment. This donation will go a long way to provide treatment to people like me.”