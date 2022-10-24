Five reasons to go online for your boxing bets

Boxing is a hugely popular sport, watched by millions of people around the world. It’s also a big draw for bettors. Sportsbooks and online bookmakers have recognized this demand and have invested a lot of money to improve their service offerings.

In this guide, we’ll review five reasons to try out online bookmakers, such as getting access to deals and bonuses and their user-friendly apps. But first, let’s take a look at boxing and betting in general.

About betting on boxing

Boxing is one of the oldest sports in the world, with roots going back thousands of years to the Ancient Greeks and the early days of the Olympics, held under the looming Mount Olympus.

It has stuck around for all that time and in the last century has become an organized and professional sport watched by millions around the globe.

Professional boxing involves fighters competing for different belts, which are organized by weight division, such as bantamweight, middleweight and heavyweight.

A boxing match takes place in a ring which is actually square in shape. The two fighters usually compete over 12 rounds, with the aim to knock out, stop or defeat their opponent based on points.

There are a wide range of types of bets that you can make on boxing matches. You can make simple moneyline bets, such as choosing the winner of a fight. You can also bet on the method of victory, such as by knockout, stoppage or on points.

Additionally, you can try to predict the round of victory. Proposition bets are also quite popular in boxing.

You can learn all about different types of bets, as well as find reviews for sportsbooks and betting sites at Bestodds.com.

1. The best odds

One of the downsides of going into brick-and-mortar bookmakers is that you’re stuck with the odds that they offer. If you don’t like them, you’ll need to walk to the next shop, which might be a long way off, depending on where you live.

When it comes to online bookmakers, you don’t have this issue. You can quite easily check another site or app to see what odds they’re offering. You can also use odds comparison checkers to see which bookmakers are offering which odds.

You can also use these sites to keep an eye out for any enhanced odds offers, which are sometimes promoted in conjunction with big sporting events or matches.

2. Access to welcome bonuses

When you go to a physical bookmaker, you generally don’t receive any fanfare when you walk into the building for the first time. You may be lucky to get a cursory glance from someone browsing the horse racing odds.

Almost all online bookmakers offer new players a welcome bonus, and some of them can be very generous. One of the most common is the matched first bet or matched first deposit bonus.

This simply involves the bookmaker crediting your account with the equivalent of your first bet. So, if you back Tyson Fury to win with a stake of $30, the bookmaker will make it a $60 bet.

3. Regular deals and offers

As with welcome bonuses, physical bookmakers don’t generally reward you for betting regularly with them. Online bookmakers tend to offer bonuses to loyal players, such as coupon codes, free bets or small amounts of credit applied to their accounts.

To some people, this is a nice reward and keeps them betting on boxing with a sportsbook consistently.

4. Ease of use and accessibility

The gist of some of the points made so far has been that online bookmakers make life a lot easier. Here, we want to emphasize this point even further.

Many betting sites, spurred on by the global pandemic, have invested heavily in mobile apps and their websites. They’re designed to be reliable, fast and compatible with a range of devices. Above all, they’re simple to use, which makes it easy for anyone to navigate.

Available to use on mobile devices, there’s little need to physically go to the bookmakers. With extra bonuses and deals, the incentives are even greater to play online.

5. Immediate payouts

Our final point also relates to how online bookmakers make the experience easier. With physical betting shops, if you win then you need to return to the shop to cash in your betting slip. With betting apps, you’ll be paid out immediately once the bet is complete.