Exclusive: Hatton questions Mayweather ‘is it greed or is he skint?’

Ricky Hatton returns to the ring for a one-off exhibition but questioned former opponent Floyd Mayweather’s lengthy run on the circuit.

Mayweather fights in his fifth bout away from the professional code this November when “Money” goes up against YouTuber Deji.

Previously, the five-weight world champion has battled WWE star Logan Paul, MMA fighter Conor McGregor and a pair of Japanese kickboxers.

Those contests took place in Floria, Las Vegas, and Japan, with the latest happening in Dubai.

Ricky Hatton returns

In stark contrast, Hatton is fighting for the first time in ten years after coming out of retirement to face Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012.

Before the Senchenko fight, “Hitman” had struggled to come to terms with losses against Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao on United States PPV.

The first against Mayweather was billed as “Undefeated” and saw Hatton constantly halted from fighting his close-up pressure tactics by referee Joe Cortez.

Mayweather was comfortable at arm’s length, and Cortez made sure that’s where the fight stayed. Hatton couldn’t execute his game plan.

The Senchenko event didn’t go as he hoped either, with Hatton losing late in the fight. However, he’s back in shape and ready to make a happier memory to end his tenure in the sport.

On November 12, Hatton trades blows with Mexican legend Marco Antonio Barrera. The Manchester boxer heads home to his beloved supporters for the first time in a decade.

Still much-loved around the world, Hatton always puts on a show. Therefore, it should be some night, with Natasha Jonas topping the bill on a Sky Sports show before Hatton vs Barrera.

Hatton vs Mayweather or Pacquiao exhibitions

In an exclusive interview with World Boxing News, Hatton not only spoke about the fight, but the two-weight world ruler addressed whether Mayweather or Pacquiao would be possible for rematch exhibitions in the future.

“If the opportunity arose to box in an exhibition, then I would have to look at it. A lot would depend on the offer but definitely not if Joe Cortez was refereeing it,” Hatton joked to WBN.

Asked specifically about Mayweather fighting social media influencers instead of fellow legends, Hatton replied: “I don’t get it. Surely, he’s made enough money. Is he skint, or is it greed?

“I think his latest YouTuber [Deji] has won one and lost three, something like that. I mean, come on. Who wants to watch that?

“It’s making a mockery of boxing.”

Mayweather fighting YouTubers and MMA stars

On whether he’d ever consider facing a fighter from another code, the Manchester City fan added: “He fought Conor McGregor, and I got that.

“I understood why people bought into it. But for me, it would have to be something like that for me to consider doing it.

“But not someone [like Deji] who’s won one and lost three.”

Speaking to WBN, Hatton set up the Barrera encounter perfectly and promised a competitive fight for the fans.

“It’s going to be electric,” he predicted. “That’s the one thing you miss the most when you retire from boxing. It’s the roar of the crowd.

“To get the chance to hear that roar one more time makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up. I never thought that I would get to hear “There’s only one Ricky Hatton” in the AO Manchester again. I can’t wait.”

Hatton vs Barrera

The British legend added: “I’m taking this fight very seriously. Let me tell you we are both professionals and have taken this very seriously.

“It will be competitive, trust me. Marco won’t want to come over to Manchester and not do his best.

“He’s a proud Mexican legend. He won’t want to let his side down. Likewise, I won’t want to let Manchester and the rest of the country down.

“It’s shorter rounds and fewer of them with big gloves for safety, but it will be a chance for those who might have been a bit too young to see us move around and relive some of that old magic.

“There will be an understanding between us. We are both pros. But neither of us will take liberties.

“I’m telling you now, I’m excited to go in with a boxing legend like Marco,” concluded Hatton.

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera – The Exhibition Fight occurs on November 12, 2022, at Manchester Arena.

The event will be live on Sky Sports Main Event immediately after the Natasha Jones fight. Buy Tickets Here.

