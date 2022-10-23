Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr awaits Canelo decision for May 6

World Boxing News reported two years ago that Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. is the heavyweight fight at the top of the PBC list.

Now, after eliminator formalities with the World Boxing Council got completed last month and in October, WBN understands Wilder vs Ruiz will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Wilder put two defeats to Tyson Fury behind him went taking out Robert Helenius in 177 seconds last week. For his part, Ruiz defeated ex-Wilder foe Luis Ortiz, in September.

Both bouts were ratified and sanctioned by the WBC in what amounted to a Premier Boxing Champions semi-finals.

The dust is settled, and Al Haymon has only one thing on his mind despite the talk of Anthony Joshua or Joe Joyce facing either.

When will Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr happen?

He wants Wilder or Ruiz to claim the coveted mandatory spot for Fury in 2023. That’s a fact. The only thing to arrange is the date and venue.

WBN believes Las Vegas is the current favorite to host between February and May. It depends on whether Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez intends to take that Cinco de Mayo date.

Canelo is nursing an injury that could keep him off his usual date in Nevada.

The May 6th cross on the calendar would be ideal for both fighters with previous headlining experience on the strip and the Mexican angle.

New York [Barclays Center, Wilder’s top territory] and Los Angeles [Ruiz’s best venue, the old Staples Center] are currently being ruled out in favor of neutral ground.

Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott stated he didn’t want “The Bronze Bomber” to fight Ruiz. However, that’s not his decision, and the wheels are already in motion.

Ruiz wants Wilder

Ruiz is on board, as he has been for months. While his father, Andy Ruiz Sr., is very clear about who he wants his son to oppose.

“Wilder is the one we want,” Senior told IZQUIERDAZO. “There is nothing [officially done yet] as we have until December to decide who he’s going to fight.

On the possibility of Wilder’s head being turned by Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk, Ruiz added: “I think Wilder wants Usyk or Joshua.

“He [Malik Scott] said he was not interested. But we hope the fight will occur because they will make it mandatory.”

At this point, it looks as though Wilder would instead go toward another fight with Fury than attempt negotiations with Joshua.

Fury’s team recently found out that dealing with Joshua doesn’t always go smoothly. Similar to what happened to Wilder in 2018.

Another story is whether he’ll want to get his fingers burned again and waste more time from his career.

Joshua is more likely to face a few knock-over opponents in 2023 to get his reputation back following two Usyk defeats for the ex-heavyweight champion.

The British fighter needs a few knockouts to get the juices flowing again. Another loss at this career stage is unthinkable, hence avoiding Fury.

Fury vs Usyk

Regarding Usyk, WBN understands that the Fury fight is already agreed for next year in the Middle East, possibly Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or Saudi Arabia.