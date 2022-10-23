The wait continues for Conor Benn to explain drug test reports

UK fans continue waiting for an explanation from welterweight Conor Benn after an investigation was launched into a failed drug test.

The BBBofC released a statement nine days ago reading: “Following the British Boxing Board of Control Limited’s decision on 4th October 2022 to prohibit the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr. and Conor Benn that was scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022, the Board is aware that it has been widely reported in the press that an ‘A’ sample provided by Mr. Benn to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association tested positive for a prohibited substance.

“UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has launched an investigation in relation to Mr. Benn. The Board is in communication with UKAD in relation to that investigation.”

Chris Algieri speaks out on Conor Benn

It comes after former opponnet Chris Algieri says he got told Benn wasn’t a clean fighter before facing the Briton in Liverpool last December.

“Initial thoughts? Not surprised, not surprised one bit,” Algieri told Jomboy Boxing.

“I had heard around the time when I was fighting him that he was not a clean fighter. I like to give fighters the benefit of the doubt.

“This is about competition. I don’t want to take away from anyone who steps into that squared circle. It’s the most dangerous thing you can ever do. I respect every fighter who steps into the ring. I do not respect cheaters.

“For me to hear this, it hits hard. It hits home. Again, not surprised. Hearing this was not anything that shocked me. It shocked me because he got caught. It didn’t shock me because it’s a reality.

The 38-year-old explained why he was happy to go ahead with a fight against Benn after hearing that his opponent could have an unfair and potentially dangerous advantage.

“I’ve beaten unclean fighters before. I’d beaten guys who were cheating before, and I’ve always been willing to do it again,” Algieri added.

Conor Benn doctor

Algieri also highlighted the doctor who worked with Benn before deleting his website and social media on the day news broke of a failure during Chris Eubank Jr. fight week.

Benn was due to fight middleweight Eubank at a catchweight of 157 pounds on Saturday, October 8.

The event got called off despite promoters wanting it to go ahead for more than 24 hours.

The American said: “Could you imagine listening to this “doctor” speak and think that his “care” is worth your time, money, and career?

“Young fighters and your teams need to be more vigilant. Homeboy doesn’t pass the sniff test by a mile.”

Once sharing the ring with Manny Pacquiao, Algieri was a seasoned former champion when facing Benn. However, he was blasted out in four rounds.

Liverpool show preparation

The main card’s headliner is now shrouded in controversy after Algieri stated his thoughts on the pre-fight information he received and his fight night experience at the M and S Bank Arena.

“It didn’t matter to me at the time because I was in the mindset that I was going to fight soon. I’m preparing to fight that man,” said the ex-WBO champion.

“It is what it is, but in hindsight, it isn’t the smartest thing because when you’re preparing for a fight, your mind is kind of preoccupied.

“When I fought in Liverpool, I was astonished at how little official oversight there was during fight week and in the locker room. It was scary, honestly,” he added.

“No one followed me to [give a urine sample] or watched my hands being wrapped. It definitely gave me the impression it was very easy to cheat.

“Certainly not the oversight I am used to fighting over in the States. Especially in New York, where the commission is top notch.”

Algeri joined another Benn foe in Chris Van Heerden to question their losses’ validity.

Where is Benn’s explanation?

Benn now faces an uphill task to repair his reputation, as the longer it takes for his full statement on the matter, the worse it becomes for the Londoner.

He’s hired a lawyer to oversee his case as Benn continues to lose fans’ support in his native United Kingdom.

Karl Bristow on Twitter said: “After watching him against Peynaud, I thought he’d be a gambler’s dream.

“An overhyped name you could make money betting against. He was so poor. Then he came back a completely transformed boxer with power and speed.

“He looked on another level. Unrecognizable, I’d go as far to say.”

@19KhanIm added: “They were on good morning Britain on fight week, knowing Conor had failed a drug test and kept it quiet.

“They covered it up until they had no choice because Mail Sport broke the story and told us all. It’s actually mad.”

WBN expected something from Benn’s team last week. Hopefully, this week will be forthcoming with a concrete outline of the transpired events.

