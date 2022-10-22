’50k Fury vs Chisora tickets sell’ – 95% of sections appear on resale

Fury vs Chisora 3 tickets went on sale on Friday as skepticism reigned over the fight from UK fans.

Despite the mass dismay at the fight, promoter Frank Warren claims the event has sold over 50,000 tickets.

The question is, ‘who is buying them?’

World Boxing News reported that over 95% of the social media comments surrounding the event are negative. Not many British people, if any boxing fans, want to see this fight.

Therefore, expecting a sellout crowd of 60,000 plus to pack inside a UK football stadium in the winter is a long shot.

The reaction to Tyson Fury defending his WBC heavyweight title against a man he’s roundly beaten twice, the second time badly, has not been positive.

Since the noon touch paper got lit on Friday, the reception has been lukewarm on social media. Some fans are complaining about the prices.

“Think you need to pay people to watch this pointless fight. Nobody wants to see it.”

“No Queues at 15.30. You can pick any ticket at those horrendous prices. You’ve sold us out this time, Tyson. The public isn’t buying it.”

“Not really a brilliant fight and tickets at 200 plus pounds. Don’t you know there is a cost-of-living crisis?”

“You could get a ticket for AJ vs Usyk for £40. Those same seats are now £85. More than double for Fury vs Chisora!”

Fury vs Chisora tickets

Nonetheless, Warren’s company Queensberry Promotions put out a hopeful release as tickets opened up for sale.

Calling the event ‘sensational’ is a stretch, but what is Queensberry to do if that’s the fight Fury wants to happen?

They said: “In what will be a sensational heavyweight doubleheader, the WBC and lineal world champion Tyson Fury will defend his crown against long-standing rival Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, December 3.

“It’s a night where WBA world champion Daniel Dubois will make the first defense of his [secondary world title] belt against South African southpaw Kevin Lerena.

“The event is exclusively on BT Sport Box Office (UK & RoI) and ESPN+ (US).”

Selling point

Adding an extra selling point, as they did with Anthony Joshua at the press conference announcement, it’s hoped support will be improved by the notion Fury vs Usyk is being promised.

“Fury intends on fighting Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed world championship in the first part of 2023. He will again perform on UK soil.

“The event follows his April knockout of mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.”

Dropping 32,000 fans from a Wembley sellout is one thing, but staging the fight when it’s due to be freezing is another. Things could go badly wrong for Fury if sales don’t do as expected.

But looking at those tickets already sold for Fury vs Chisora 3, 95% of sections are now available on resale sites.

There is now no possibility that the whole event will get scrapped over the next few weeks, though. Whether bots or resale touts, the tickets have sold and will only be represented on fight night by empty seats. That’s if the touts can’t make any money back.

That’s not out of the realm of reality for WBN. Fury vs Chisora 3 is that much of a reach that anything could happen.

Time will tell if those tickets really did sell to genuine fans and whether over 50,000 fans will greet Fury. Judging by social media comments, it certainly won’t be full.

Pay Per View sales is also predicted to be far less than any other Fury event and most decent-level UK fights.

Fury vs Chisora tickets reaction

Judging by the vast majority of responses to tickets going on sale, it won’t be an easy sell.

“This ain’t selling out. There is literally no queue on Ticketmaster. They’ll be flogging them for a tenner outside on fight night,” said one.

Another stated: “I really hope the touts get burned on this one. No way this will sell out. December in the cold and rain watching.”

A third added: “£225 for decent seats. The best in the world against someone who has lost 12 times? – Get f***ed!”

On Warren claiming 50,000 sales, the fans’ reaction said it all.

“Resale flop for the touts.”

“You’re talking absolute b*****ks.”

“Flying out so fast you keep having to repost tickets are available.”

‘A market for resellers’

“Ticket touts have not even snapped them up yet. It’s going to be a hard sell this.”

“Any idea what checks are in place to ensure resellers are not buying them?”

“He’s joking, surely. There’s no market for resellers if the tickets are selling as slowly as this.

“There were lower tier tickets available all day yesterday, and still 12,000 tickets unsold now. Resellers can only really rip people off when places sell out.”

“50,000 touts are getting their fingers burned on this one, check StubHub, Viagogo, etc. The stadium will look like Tottenham is three down at halftime.”

“Madness that anyone outside their family, friends, and the team would pay for this.”

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

