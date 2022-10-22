Tyson Fury in 2022: An utterly bonkers year

Tyson Fury’s 2022 was his most unusual and crazy yet, as fans didn’t know what to believe about the world-famous “Gypsy King.”

The WBC heavyweight champion began the year relatively quietly as a mandatory fight with Dillian Whyte was already stipulated.

Therefore, Fury had a focus, something to keep him in camp and keep him occupied. So, the first leg of the journey was straightforward.

Tyson Fury in 2022

Fury fought Whyte at Wembley Stadium in an April homecoming clash following his exploits against Deontay Wilder. He deserved all the fanfare for conquering America and bringing home the coveted green and gold belt.

However, soon after the knockout, things got a little weirder.

May 2022 – Retired

Fury announced the Whyte fight would be the perfect way to bow out of the sport. Nobody believed him.

May 2022 – Kicks a taxi

Tyson Fury went viral for getting drunk and kicking a taxi.

June 2022 – Tyson Fury called out Francis Ngannou [again]

While he was still the world heavyweight champion in a curveball move, Fury called out his UFC counterpart to fight.

At one point, it even seemed as though it could happen. US promoter Bob Arum commented.

“[Francis Ngannou] is still recovering from an injury, but I would love to do that fight,” Arum said.

“Depending on Ngannou’s contract with the UFC, we need to do it with or without the UFC. But that would be a huge, huge event.

“I’m interested. Who wouldn’t be? Ngannou was (is) the heavyweight champion of the UFC, and with Tyson Fury, I think it will be a huge event.”

It didn’t happen.

July 2022 – Retired

Speaking at a fan event, Fury said he wouldn’t be fighting again after getting dropped twice by Deontay Wilder in October 2021.

“I had lumps on the back of my head like fists [after fighting Deontay Wilder],” said Fury.

“I was concussed, and I didn’t remember anything. But I was thinking, ‘Did I get put down four times?’ I thought, ‘I think it’s time to call it a day.'”

August 2022 – Calls out Derek Chisora [again]

In early August, and despite his retirement, Fury called out Chisora for a trilogy.

August 2022 – Flew to Iceland to find Thor

Fury flew to Iceland with his father to find ex-World’s Strongest Man, Thor Bjornsson, to call him out for a fight. It didn’t happen.

August 2022 – Confirms retirement [again]

On his birthday, Fury confirmed he’ll never fight again after fans rejected the notion of a third fight with Derek Chisora.

“Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the year. After long hard conversations, I’ve finally decided to walk away,” said Fury.

“On my 34th birthday, I say bon voyage.”

It didn’t last long.

August 2022 – Vacates Rocky belt

Before Anthony Joshua fought Oleksandr Usyk, Fury gave them the gift of the famous “Rocky” belt.

August 2022 – Un-retires and confirms trainer

Two weeks after his retirement, Fury returned to boxing and announced on social media that his friend Isaac Lowe would train him.

Fury said he got bored with retirement.

It didn’t happen.

August 2022 – Calls out Oleksandr Usyk

Fury called on Usyk to agree to an undisputed clash. It didn’t happen.

September 2022 – Punches a WWE wrestler

During the WWE taping of Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Fury – who has wrestled with the company before in Saudi Arabia – turned up in the crowd to support Drew McIntyre.

They had been feuding before this collaboration, where Fury punched Austin Theory as he tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Fury then sang in front of a capacity crowd with the rugged Scotsman, Bonkers.

September 2022 – The Anthony Joshua offer

Just days after his appearance with WWE, Fury sent an offer to Anthony Joshua last month for an all-British world title showdown.

Things looked promising when Joshua stated he’d accept 60-40 with a 50-50 rematch. However, deadlines and game-playing killed any chance of the bout happening.

Fury is now signed to a fight nobody wants to see. Joshua is being linked to Chris Arreola in a punch in the guts to the UK fans.

Again, with all the best intentions in the world, it didn’t happen.

October 2022 – Tyson Fury signs to fight Derek Chisora

In possibly the worst move of all, Fury signed a contract for a third fight with Chisora.

What makes the situation so infuriating is that Fury beat Chisora in 2011. They then had an unnecessary rematch in 2014.

Fury was much better by then and wholly dominated to the point where there were real fears for Chisora’s safety.

He got pulled out of the fight late, thankfully. But eight years later, with Fury on top of the world and the most improved heavyweight in the division, there are worries over 12-loss Chisora.

This fight is only going one way. That’s how long Fury wants it to go on.

The vast majority of UK fans wish this weren’t happening.

What a crazy year. What a disappointing way to end it on December 3rd.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.