Charly Suarez ready for the world’s best ahead of Sunday return

The Philippines’ Charly Suarez will headline a huge card in Manila this Sunday, when he defends his regional WBA belt agsinst national champion Carlo Magali.

Suarez is without peer in Philippines boxing right now, and arguably sits with Naoya Inoue as the most technically gifted fighter in all of Asia,

The Davao native sits unbeaten at 12 and 0, and such has been his dominance against quality local opposition, he has scored 7 knockouts so far in his pro career.

Carlo Magali will be another solid test for Suarez. A winner of 25 fights, Magali has a very awkeard and resilient style that has upset more heavily favoured opponents.

Blessed with a great chin and thudding power, the man that has earned the ring name “The Ferocious” is regarded as a killer in his homeland, and in the literal sense.

National champion Magali had an historic battle with Australia’s top 130 Davey Browne a few years back, and such was the bludgeoning that Magali delivered, the unbeaten Aussie lost his life as a result of his injuries.

Carlo Magali comes into Sunday’s match in career best condition, as reported by his camp, so it will be interesting to see if he can subdue the freakish Suarez in any way.

Charly Suarez will be looking to put on another electric display in Sunday’s WBA title defense, and is eyeing off bigger bouts in future.

News just broken is that he will head to HO Tram Vietnam on December 10 and look to win the IBF belt, against a soon to be named opponent.

The unbeaten boxer will be focussed on world top 10 fights in 2023, and with wins over world champs Oscar Valdez and Joe Cordina in the amateurs, he has every reason to have claims to the throne now that Shakur Stevenson has departed.

“I will fight anyone, anywhere !” beamed the ever smiling Suarez.

BATTLEFIELD: SUAREZ V MAGALI

How to watch:

VSP Promotions Facebook https://www.facebook.com/VSPPromotions

What time?

US East Coast 6am

US West Coast 3am

UK 11am

Vietnam 5pm

Philippines 6pm

Australia and PNG 9pm