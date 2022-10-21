UK fans just aren’t biting as Fury vs Chisora tickets go on sale

Fury vs Chisora 3 tickets went on sale on Friday at midday as promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum keep their fingers firmly crossed.

The reaction to Tyson Fury defending his WBC heavyweight title against a man he’s roundly beaten twice, the second time badly, has not been positive.

Fury vs Chisora tickets

World Boxing News reported that over 95% of the social media comments surrounding the event are negative. Not many people, if any, want to see this fight.

Therefore, expecting a sellout crowd of 60,000 plus to pack inside a UK football stadium in the winter is a long shot.

Nonetheless, Warren’s company Queensberry Promotions put out a hopeful release as tickets opened up for sale.

Calling the event ‘sensational’ is a stretch, but what is Queensberry to do if that’s the fight Fury wants to happen?

They said: “In what will be a sensational heavyweight doubleheader, the WBC and lineal world champion Tyson Fury will defend his crown against long-standing rival Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, December 3.

“It’s a night where WBA world champion Daniel Dubois will make the first defense of his [secondary world title] belt against South African southpaw Kevin Lerena.

“The event is exclusively on BT Sport Box Office (UK & RoI) and ESPN+ (US).”

Selling point

Adding an extra selling point, as they did with Anthony Joshua at the press conference announcement, it’s hoped sales will be improved by the notion Fury vs Usyk is being promised.

“Fury intends on fighting Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed world championship in the first part of 2023. He will again perform on UK soil.

“The event follows his April knockout of mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.”

Dropping 32,000 fans from a Wembley sellout is one thing, but staging the fight when it’s due to be freezing is another. Things could go badly wrong for Fury if sales don’t do as expected.

There is certainly a possibility that the whole event will get scrapped over the next few weeks. Or at least it gets moved to the O2 with Dubois vs Lerena topping.

That’s definitely not out of the realm of reality for WBN. Fury vs Chisora 3 is that much of a reach that anything could happen.

Where can I buy Fury vs Chisora tickets?

Judging by the vast majority of responses to tickets going on sale, it won’t be an easy sell.

“This ain’t selling out. There is literally no queue on Ticketmaster. They’ll be flogging them for a tenner outside on fight night,” said one.

Another stated: “I really hope the touts get burned on this one. No way this will sell out. December in the cold and rain watching.”

A third added: “£225 for decent seats. The best in the world against someone who has lost 12 times? – Get f***ed!”

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

