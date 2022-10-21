Bolt out of the blue obliterates Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford

A welterweight super-fight turned its head Thursday night with the confirmation that Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford collapsed.

Spence Jr and Crawford had conversations regarding a massive undisputed fight for months. That all came to a head over the past week.

Will Errol Spence Jr face Terence Crawford next?

Despite Spence assuring the fans, it [Crawford] is happening next [is] all you need to know,” via social media, the whole notion of a clash is now off for months.

An earlier report that Spence vs Crawford was eyed for Las Vegas in 2023 got blown out of the water when news came like a bolt out of the blue.

According to ESPN, Crawford signed with BLK Prime for at least one Pay Per View fight. BLK Prime is a subscription service unknown in the world of boxing.

What is BLK Prime?

Their website offers insight into the platform as a ‘diverse’ and ‘multi-cultural’ streaming service.

They add: “You can watch as much as you want, whenever you want, without a single commercial – all for one low monthly price.

“Or you can choose from one of our “Pay Per View” rental movies and other different live events we will be bringing to you soon.”

Crawford vs Avanesyan

So, it looks as though Crawford will be one of those new test subjects for BLK Prime as he returns on December 10.

In the opposite corner will be dangerous welterweight contender and European champion David Avanesyan.

“Ava” has already defeated Shane Mosley and Josh Kelly during his career and is known as a boogeyman in the division.

Discussing the prospect of swapping Spence for Avanesyan and starring on BLK Prime, Crawford said: “I’m excited about this opportunity.

“I was really looking forward to the Errol Spence fight. I started communicating with [boxing manager] Al Haymon and PBC back in June.

“And unfortunately, they represent a fighter in Errol Spence who didn’t want the fight as bad as I did.”

“Bud” continued: “I agreed to all of their [BS], and they’ve been dragging their a** for months.

“Spence was nowhere to be found while I was trying to make the deal. I explained to Al Haymon and Errol that I was going to fight before the end of the year.”

Errol Spence Jr disappointed

Not what Spence believes as all, as the WBC, IBF, and WBA champion stated: “[Crawford] been stalling for months. I could’ve fought in November.”

In addition, Spence put a further question mark on the event happening anytime soon by teasing a move up to super-welterweight.

“Been fighting at this weight for over a decade. This ain’t easy or fun,” he concluded.

If Spence does go to 154, the likelihood of Crawford happening diminishes considerably as both men wanted the undisputed element.

After beating Shawn Porter, Yordenis Ugas, and Danny Garcia in recent victories, Spence has limited options at 147.

Even Crawford going up against Jermell Charlo has fallen off a cliff, primarily due to the Omaha man’s failed negotiations with PBC.

Couple that with Charlo having mandatories unless he vacates, and the situation gets messier by the day.

Terence Crawford’s future

Therefore, if things go well with BLK Prime and their Dec 10 $40 PPV, there’s no reason why Crawford wouldn’t commit the remainder of his career to the final cash-out run.

Despite all the downsides, Crawford stated he would revisit the Spence fight if the stars realign to make it a possibility.

“David Avanesyan is a very tough task. He’s knocked out his last six opponents, and this guy is dangerous.

“Once I’m successful against Avanesyan, my plan is still the same: Whoop, Errol Spence.”

Boxing fans are again the loser in this scenario after another super-fight KO, as promoters keep their stars away from their biggest rivals.

It’s a situation that pushes combat supporters towards other codes and away from the mainstream.

