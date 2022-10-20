Tyson Fury’s promoters in ‘sensational’, ‘spectacular’ PPV trilogy fail

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren and Bob Arum, are seasoned veterans of the sport. They’ve been around for decades.

Therefore, they should really know better than to attempt to sell a dud fight like the Derek Chisora trilogy by dressing it up as ‘sensational’ and ‘spectacular.’

In the information sent out to media on Thursday, Fury vs Chisora III – the fight nobody wanted – got confirmed.

Why is Tyson Fury fighting Derek Chisora again?

But rather than admitting that options were limited due to the timescale over Anthony Joshua talks or that Fury wants to warm up for Oleksandr Usyk with a harmless title defense, both Warren and Arum used those words.

Let’s be honest; there’s nothing sensational or spectacular about Fury vs Chisora III and Daniel Dubois vs Kevin Lerena. Nothing.

The first line of the announcement was an immediate put-off, as it read:

In what will be a sensational heavyweight doubleheader, the WBC and lineal world champion Tyson Fury will defend his crown against long-standing rival Derek Chisora.

The event occurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, December 3. It’s a night where [secondary] WBA world champion Daniel Dubois will make the first defense of his belt against South African southpaw Kevin Lerena.

Fury vs Chisora 3 for the WBC heavyweight title is exclusively on BT Sport Box Office (UK) and available in the US on ESPN+.

Pay Per View

The fact it’s also Pay Per View is another kick in the teeth for UK fans. Fury could have waved the extra fee considering he beat Chisora to a pulp the last time they met in 2014.

One good thing did come from the information, though. Fury will likely be facing Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed bout next year.

Fury intends to fight Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed championship in the first part of 2023.

He will once again perform on UK soil following his April knockout of mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

In association with Top Rank, this will be the third meeting between Fury and Chisora, promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. They first met in July 2011 with the British and Commonwealth titles at stake, and Fury prevailed by unanimous decision.

The second time was evidence enough that this fight doesn’t need to happen again. Chisora hardly won a round through 22 shared with Fury.

‘Huge demand’

Frank Warren, being the salesman he is, has no choice but to promote the fight.

“I am thrilled to be delivering a Tyson Fury world title defense in front of the British fans in London,” said Warren.

“Tyson clearly conquered America across his trilogy with Deontay Wilder. There is also huge demand to stage his fights from sites worldwide.

“Tyson wanted to fight in his home country again this year following his special night at Wembley Stadium in April.

“This brings us to the magnificent Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a match against an old rival in Derek Chisora.”

On Chisora, Warren stated that “Del Boy” has ‘reinvented himself’ which is true. He’s changed his nickname to “WAR.” Besides that, Chisora is far more battle-worn than he was the second time he fought Fury.

He’s also lost three of his last four fights.

Despite those facts, Warren said: “Derek is also a big favorite with British fans. He has reinvented himself in recent years.

“Tyson has long stated his wish to fight him for the third time.”

Usyk redemption

On the Usyk fight, Warren added: “Tyson can’t afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicized undisputed match-up with Usyk in the New Year, which we’re really looking forward to.”

That will be Fury’s only saving grace here. All could be forgiven if he announces Usyk in the ring after the Chisora win.

But don’t dress this collision up any further than it being a stay-busy victory for Fury.

Dubois’s appearance against a predominant cruiserweight makes no dent in that occurrence.

“I am delighted that we have added Daniel Dubois to the card with the first defense of his WBA belt against Kevin Lerena.

“It makes it a real heavyweight night, and Daniel represents the best of the new generation coming through.”

Top Rank boss Arum added these thoughts.

“Whenever Tyson Fury fights, it is a major event, and I expect him once again to put on a spectacular show for the fans,” said Arum.

“There are talks about what’s next for Tyson, but the first order of business is a battle against an extraordinarily tough fighter in Derek Chisora.”

Fury’s attempts to make a fight with Anthony Joshua collapsed after beginning last month. Fury gave AJ a chance to challenge for his title despite losing again in Saudi Arabia.

Setting deadlines on social media didn’t work. The contest fell through for the second time in two years.

Derek Chisora form

In conclusion, and trying to put their finger on something good from Chisora’s recent resume, Queensberry had a tough job.

Between the Fury fights, Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) challenged for the WBC title. He gave a good account of himself against Vitali Klitschko in Munich before entering into a grudge match at West Ham United’s Upton Park against another British rival, David Haye.

He rebuilt from those setbacks by winning the WBO International, European, and WBA International titles in a five-fight winning streak, setting up a return fight with Fury at London’s ExCel Arena in November 2014.

In recent years, Chisora has been involved in two close encounters with Dillian Whyte and one with Usyk while defeating Carlos Takam, Artur Szpilka, and David Price. Last year, he lost a pair of tight affairs with Joseph Parker.

His last fight was an exciting points victory over former world title challenger Kubrat Pulev in July.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.