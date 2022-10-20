Tyson Fury announces pointless next fight, didn’t read the room

Tyson Fury confirmed UK fans’ worst fears when announcing his intention to batter Derek Chisora for the third time.

The WBC heavyweight champion has already done it twice. Once via unanimous decision in 2011 and again even more convincingly three years later when he sickening beat up Chisora and stopped him.

Tyson Fury vs Chisora 3 is pointless

Now, eight years later, they’ll do it again for no apparent reason. Chisora is shot to pieces and has lost three of his last four fights.

His only win came against Kubrat Pulev, who is also no longer a force in the top division. He proved that against Anthony Joshua in a tame effort.

Despite staunch “Gypsy King’ supporters stating they didn’t want to see a trilogy between the pair, Fury’s team didn’t read the room.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) remains an undefeated champion after his exploits in the United States and victory over Dillian Whyte.

He completed his remarkable return from the boxing wilderness with a resounding rematch victory over Deontay Wilder in February 2020, with the “Bronze Bomber” saved by his corner in the seventh round.

A trilogy battle followed eight months later, which delivered a Las Vegas thriller where Wilder was put down in rounds three and ten.

Fury was down twice in round four before knocking out the former WBC ruler in the eleventh.

Friend payday

Now, it’s a nothing and completely pointless fight with Derek Chisora, who is a known friend of Fury’s. It’s as though the Finchley man is getting handed a final payday, as there’s absolutely no chance at all that he can beat Fury.

There’s not even an argument, as Fury has never been hurt once in 22 rounds against Chisora. The proof is there and is evidence enough that this fight should never have made it over the line.

Nonetheless, UK fans will be expected to fork out to see the WBC title fight during the football World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspurs Chief Commercial Officer Todd Kline attempted to discuss the event on Thursday.

“Our stadium has firmly established itself as a leading venue in London for major sports and entertainment events.

“The Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk fight [in September 2021] in front of a record crowd here in Tottenham was a truly unforgettable spectacle.

“We are extremely excited to bring world heavyweight championship boxing back to N17 on December 3.”

Usyk would repeat his win over Joshua in Saudi Arabia this year.

World Cup

On staging the bout between the weeks when the World Cup takes place in Qatar, Kline added: “The World Cup break leaves us in a unique position of having no Spurs action at the stadium between November 12 and December 31.

“What better way to satisfy the demand for world-class live sport before the Premier League returns.”

The fact Fury promised a clash with Joshua on social media last month and ended up facing Chisora is a massive slap in the face for all boxing fans.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Fury has promised to fight Usyk for the undisputed title in the first quarter of 2023.

Tentatively penciled in for April, Fury vs Usyk is already backed by Middle East investors who want the fight to happen.

As WBN stated on Tuesday, though, there are many better fighters out there for Fury to face on December 3rd. Joe Joyce, for one.

Tyson Fury Co-feature

In the co-feature, even seeing Daniel Dubois facing a cruiserweight isn’t enough to whet the appetite for the whole spectacle.

When he traveled to Miami, the 25-year-old Dubois (18-1, 17 KOs) seized the meaningless WBA regular belt in June. He demolished Trevor Bryan, who never should have been a champion in the first place.

Dubois inflicted a first defeat on the American via a fourth-round stoppage. Clearly, Don King had protected Bryan well as the first fighter with a pulse beat him to a pulp.

“DDD” goes up against Lerena (28-1, 14 KOs), 30, who is a recent addition to the heavyweight ranks.

The South African established himself as the IBO world cruiserweight champion, making six title defenses.

At heavyweight, he has recorded victories over also-ran contenders Patrick Ferguson, Bogdan Dinu, and Mariusz Wach.

Underwhelming, to say the least.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

