‘Nobody wants to see’ Tyson Fury vs 12-loss Derek Chisora

Derek Chisora will face fellow Briton Tyson Fury in a WBC heavyweight title shot that nobody wants and doesn’t deserve.

Chisora has lost three of his last four bouts and realistically shouldn’t hold a rating in the top fifteen with the World Boxing Council.

Somehow, Chisora is there and looks likely to get the nod against Fury over Mahmoud Charr.

Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora unjustified

But after fans in the United Kingdom got teased with Fury vs Anthony Joshua, getting Chisora in its place is a sickener.

Comments surrounding the potential fight announcement should make Fury and his promoter Frank Warren think again.

“Nobody actually cares about this fight. I’ll be surprised if it’s anywhere near a sell-out or sells a decent amount of PPV,” said one.

Many others stated their frustrations regarding the clash being fed to the British public.

“This is a waste of time. Why? – Parker easily beat Chisora. Why not fight Joe Joyce or a young contender?”

I just don’t understand it at all. I’m not saying for a second he’s scared of AJ. If anything, I’m an AJ fan, and I see Fury winning! But this has taken its time. Why is he being weird with AJ so so weird.”

It was hard to find one single person who wanted Fury vs Chisora to be made.

“Nobody wants to see this”

“Genuinely, no one wants to see this. It’s a pointless boxing match. We all know who is going to win. That’s why Tyson Fury isn’t my greatest boxer. It’s Usyk all day long.”

“Absolute joke! Can’t take the dude [Tyson Fury] seriously anymore.”

“Imagine paying to watch this junk. I wouldn’t even bother to stream it illegally.”

“I’m a Tyson fan, but will anyone want to pay to go to that or even watch it? – Other than Chisora and his retirement fund, who cares?

“If it were on in my back garden, I’d shut the curtains.”

“They’re going to have to give thousands of tickets away for free.”

“Potentially the most unappealing event in boxing history.”

“Not selling that out in a million years.”

Casuals

Out of one hundred comments overviewed, it was hard to find two or three that were positive. And if they were, it was only casual Fury or Chisora fans.

But with an Oleksandr Usyk date booked for Saudi Arabia next year. Fury wants to stay busy, so there can be a little understanding as to why “The Gypsy King” isn’t taking any chances.

There’s a lot of money to earn in April, May, or June. Therefore, December 3rd needs to be a pushover, and there aren’t many better ones for Fury.

His style is all wrong for Chisora, which he has already proven twice. The second beating was worse than the first. The passage of time won’t have helped, as Fury is even more seasoned now than he was back then.

Social media is unforgiving. Fury knew that last month when his last unretirement earned him yawns from his own fans.

Tuesday brought the Chisora fight even closer to reality. An announcement could come as early as this week.

Sad.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

