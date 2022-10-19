Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao – the wasted fight

Floyd Mayweather didn’t fight Manny Pacquiao at the right time, and WBN explains why this didn’t take place at their power’s peak.

The reason the Mayweather vs Pacquiao super-fight failed to happen for half a decade during the 2010s has been made clear by Leonard Ellerbe.

Why did Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao take so long?

Las Vegas-based Mayweather’s trusted advisor reacted to a fan’s comment questioning why the pair finally waited so long to get it on.

The general consensus regarding a ‘MayPac’ bout is that the first was delayed at least five years too long, maybe six.

Those legendary champions could have easily fought anytime from 2009 onwards due to their standing in the sport.

As it turned out, Floyd Mayweather wanted to wait to maximize profits.

But when talks did get underway, it took an age due to a failure to agree on the drug testing, says Ellerbe.

Quizzed on social media, the poster in question made a fair point.

“As a lifelong boxing fan, I wish May and Pac would have fought closer to their primes. It was still epic but took five years to make. That was pretty frustrating.

“Also, please spare me the lecture of who’s to blame. I’m not interested in that conversation,” they added.

Drug testing for Mayweather vs Pacquiao

Ellerbe came straight back with his reasoning. He stated: “Let’s be clear, the reason it didn’t happen was that we couldn’t come to an agreement on blood and urine testing!”

That statement was met with a mixed response of frustration and retaliation.

Just two of the printable posts read: “Both sides are to blame! One hundred million to Pac and even more for Mayweather.

“It would’ve been even more money if the fight was to be made around 2008-2010.”

“That’s a load of rubbish. The reason it took so long is that Mayweather did his usual by avoiding prime fighters!

“Manny was a machine a few years earlier, and Mayweather ducked him!”

The fact is, five-weight world champion Mayweather didn’t duck anybody during his career.

The money side of it is probably more accurate than the second statement.

His split decision win over Oscar De La Hoya in 2007 was the key, especially when Pacquiao beat Oscar a year later.

That was the time to get it on.

Record-breaker

However, “Pac-Man was worth a lot more to ‘Money’ if he held out as long as possible. That plan one hundred percent worked and drove the most lucrative of all time.

A total of 4.6m is a testament to how savvy Floyd Mayweather was.

The Philippines’ finest Pacquiao has done okay without the extra cash as both men continue in the exhibition arena.

Legend Mayweather tackles YouTuber Deji in November. Pacquiao battles combat vlogger DK Yoo in December. Both have money coming in outside of the United States.

The oldest welterweight title holder of all time and the man who won world titles in eight weight classes can erase the memory of his last professional loss against Yordenis Ugas.

Mayweather had no such problem, having been undefeated since his professional debut. He was winning the IBF and WBC belt, among others, in a long 50-0 run in the sport.

They may rematch one day, but it won’t live up to what might have been in 2009 or 2010.