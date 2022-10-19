WBC: Deontay Wilder ‘will most likely fight Tyson Fury a fourth time’

Deontay Wilder is on course for a fourth fight with Tyson Fury on the eve of an announcement over the WBC heavyweight champion’s next opponent.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman made the declaration in his assessment of Wilder’s recent win over Robert Helenius.

Sulaiman ratified Wilder’s October 15 bout as a WBC title eliminator, just as he did with Andy Ruiz Jr’s win over Luis Ortiz last month.

Both will meet in a final eliminator for the mandatory spot against “The Gypsy King.”

WBN understands, and has for some time, that Al Haymon wants to put the battle on in Las Vegas in the first half of next year.

Fans will flock to the world’s boxing capital for the highest-profile heavyweight fight outside of the championship picture.

Speaking of Wilder’s win, Sulaiman decided that with Wilder facing Ruiz, it would be “The Bronze Bomber” who advances to Fury.

“It came as no surprise. But many also did not expect the sensational swiftness of the fight between former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Finland’s Robert Helenius last Saturday night.

“In the very first round, it was dynamite ignited. The win so characterizes the man from Alabama,” said Sulaiman.

“Wilder’s right hand makes him one of the most effective and best heavyweight knockout proponents of all time and any time.

“He “Poleaxed” his rival, who had to receive rapid medical attention. The referee immediately discarded the regulation count.”

Will Deontay Wilder fight Tyson Fury again?

On the status given by the WBC, Sulaiman added: “The fight was announced as an eliminator to find a challenger for the current champion of the division.

“Tyson Fury will now most likely face the American fireball for the fourth time.

“In fact, this briefest of encounters certainly cannot really be considered as a warmup for Deontay. Everything was resolved via the first significant impact, in which he landed like a lightning bolt on his rival.

“While it is being resolved when his fight with Fury will be in the meantime, there are other rivals for Deontay to remain active, focused, and sharp.

“Andy Ruiz, Luis Ortiz, or Oleksandr Usyk. However, there might be a trilogy between Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

First round knockout

“A veritable slugfest was expected between Deontay and the robust Scandinavian. But it turned out to be something that did not last a single round due to the impact inflicted by the tall, lean American.

“The power of the fighter from Alabama was not diminished in the least. That’s despite the fact that he has lost a lot of weight.

“Twenty-four hours earlier, he stepped on the scale, weighing just 214 pounds. His opponent was 40 pounds bulkier.

“Even though this was not the show that people expected, the appreciative applause thundered. Everyone celebrated the impressive victory from one of the most fearsome punchers of any era.

“With this victory remains a figure of enormous potency at a time when boxing has at least two dozen top-tier fighters.

“We will have to wait to see. To learn what those who chart and manage Deontay’s career decisions.

“For his part, Robert Helenius could well meditate retirement. At 38 years of age, and with the knockout that he received on Saturday night, it will oblige him to take a long rest before a new attempt to cross the ropes.”

Who will Deontay Wilder fight next?

Wilder vs Ruiz looks on course to be announced sometime in November or December. Therefore, it could happen between February and April next year.

Regarding Fury, Queensberry sent World Boxing News a statement about a press conference for his next fight.

It’s likely to be Derek Chisora in a fight nobody wants to see. Fury vs Chisora will happen at Tottenham’s football stadium.

“Queensberry would like to invite the media to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow. There will be a press conference to announce Tyson Fury’s next opponent and fight date,” they told WBN.

