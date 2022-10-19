Christy Martin announces ‘Mayhem in Myrtle 6’ for Nov 5

On Saturday, November 5, at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center, promoter Christy Martin, in association with Fiesta Mexicana will proudly present “Mayhem in Myrtle 6,” a stacked night of world-class professional and amateur boxing in Myrtle Beach, SC.

In the night’s 10-round main event, undefeated Kenmon Evans (8-0-1, 2 KOs) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, will take on Augusta, Georgia’s Aaron “Ghozt Mas” Casper (7-4-2, 5 KOs) for the NABA Light Heavyweight Championship.

In the co-main event, promising undefeated heavyweight Norman Neely (13-0, 8 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey, will have his second fight in two months and fourth this year, when he takes on experienced southpaw veteran Jason “Iron Man” Bergman (27-20-2, 18 KOs) of Birmingham, Alabama, in a six-round brawl.

Tickets for “Mayhem in Myrtle 6,” proudly sponsored by Thee Dollhouse, J Peters Grill & Bar, MindZero, United Rentals, Citadel Contractors, Fiesta Mexicana and Beast Boxing, range from $50 General Admission to $70 Ringside and $85 Premium, and are available at Eventbrite.com.

Also scheduled for action is hard-hitting transplanted Floridian Artem Brusov (11-0, 10 KOs) as he continues his march up the super middleweight ranks against a foe that is TBA. Brusov hasn’t had to fight more than a single round in any fight since 2019.

Undefeated hometown hero Josh Baker (1-0, 1 KO) of Myrtle Beach will look to stay perfect against 1-1, 1 KO Floridian Zachary Albornoz in a super middleweight four-rounder, while Marietta, Georgia’s all-action Ruben Mora will make his four-round super lightweight professional debut against an opponent that is TBA; and Don King-promoted undefeated Cuban prospect Raynel Mederos (7-0, 2 KOs) will also appear vs. TBA in a welterweight six-rounder.

In other supporting bouts, undefeated cruiserweight A’mire Lewis (4-0, 3 KOs) will face a deceptively tough six-round test from the 0-1 Raphael Carolina of Wendell, North Carolina, in what promises to be a slugfest.

Also scheduled is an appearance by 6’ 5” and 260-lb heavyweight powerhouse Maurice Jones (7-0, 6 Kos) of Asheville, North Carolina, in a six-round showdown against West Virginia veteran Anthony Williams (5-17-1, 3 KOs). A promising big man, Jones will soon be looking to test his skills against the best in the division.

And finally, local heavyweight hopeful Desmond Thompson (3-1, 3 KOs) will continue his pursuit of a championship in a four-rounder vs. TBA.

Five amateur bouts are scheduled to start the festivities, featuring Olympic hopeful Summer Griffiths, as well as fan favorites Jonathan “Hater Maker” Ashton and three other amateurs from Myrtle Beach’s Beast Boxing Gym.

On fight night, doors open at 4:00 pm EST. Amateur bouts begin at 5:00 pm and the pro bouts start at 6:00 pm. The John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center is located at 115 Sports Center Way in Myrtle Beach (ph: 843.918.1500).

For fans outside the Myrtle Beach area, zingotv.com will provide a livestream of the action, starting at 6:00 pm.