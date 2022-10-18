Women flock as Shields vs Marshall eclipses Taylor vs Serrano

Boxxer confirmed Shields vs Marshall topped the UK ratings as the event eclipsed the previous best female offering of Taylor vs Serrano.

On a worldwide stage and with social media views and interest, Claressa Shields’ win over Savannah Marshall is undoubtedly the most prominent women’s event ever.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano did break new ground earlier this year at Madison Square Garden. But it was Shield and Marshall, along with Alycia Baumgardner vs Mikaela Mayer, that overhauled the event and took the 2022 spoils.

Boxxer revealed further details of just how successful the O2 Arena clash was on Saturday night.

How many views did Shields vs Marshall get?

The most anticipated women’s fight of all time is officially the most watched women’s fight of all time.

Over two million viewers tuned in on Sky Sports to watch the historic BOXXER: Legacy event at the sold-out 02 Arena in London on Saturday, 15th October.

This scenario made it the most-watched women’s professional boxing show in UK history. It also set a new audience record for a live women’s sports event on Sky.

The “Fight of the Year” contender was also screened in 150 countries worldwide, including ESPN+ in the USA.

A simultaneous BBC Radio 5 Live broadcast aired to hundreds of thousands of radio listeners.

In addition to the two million viewers who watched the live event on Sky Sports, millions more watched the build-up and action across Sky Sports Boxing YouTube, and Sky Sports TikTok live streams.

Featuring two world title fights and some of the UK’s most exciting young fighters, the event produced numerous highlight moments.

Where can you watch Shields vs Marshall again?

Fight fans who want to relive the epic night of history can watch full highlights of Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall on the BBC website and the Sky Sports Boxing official YouTube channel.

Female fans flocked to the venue in their droves.

Two statistics particularly underline the seminal nature of the event in the context of women’s sports. It’s been revealed that 35% of ticket purchasers and 40% of the Sky Sports television audience were female. That’s an unprecedented percentage for a professional boxing event.

American superstar and two-time Olympic Gold medalist Claressa Shields became the first fighter in history to be crowned an undisputed champion on three different occasions.

She defeated Britain’s Savannah Marshall with a unanimous points victory in front of a sold-out arena at The O2.

Queen Elizabeth Belt

Shields was handed the commemorative WBC Elizabethan Belt too. It was in tribute to the late Her Majesty Elizabeth II after the initial date for the undisputed world middleweight title fight was postponed due to a national period of mourning following the passing of the UK monarch.

In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner defeated fellow American Mikaela Mayer to unify the world super-featherweight titles.

And three Team GB Olympic heroes extended their unbeaten professional records in front of 18,000 fans as Lauren Price, Karriss Artingtstall, and Caroline Dubois shone on the night that will go down in boxing folklore.

BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom said: “It was a historical event. We staged something many people thought wasn’t possible. It will go down in the history books.

“We hope it has set the stage for what is to come.

“I want to thank Sky for their unwavering support for women’s sport and boxing. From a standing start, in just twelve months, our partnership has achieved so much already.

Record-breaker

“Saturday night culminated in a record-breaking event.

“We believe in the power of boxing and the next generation. Our focus from day one has been to bring inclusivity, innovation, and entertainment to one of the oldest sports in the world.

“We want BOXXER to be a force for good within boxing. To positively impact repositioning the sport for its long-term health and success.

“For women’s sport, this was truly iconic. We want to thank all the fans for the support, along with everyone involved and, of course, all the fighters.

“We can now look forward to an extremely bright future and carry such positive momentum into the rest of the year with some huge fight nights ahead.”

Both the Shields vs Marshall and Baumgardner vs Mayer fights will be in the shake-up for Fight of the Year. As will Taylor vs Serrano.

