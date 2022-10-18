Exclusive: Ricky Hatton promises competitive fight on Nov 12 return

Former two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton has promised fans his November 12 exhibition in Manchester will be competitive.

“The Hitman” faces Mexican legend Marco Antonio Barrera at the AO Arena [former Manchester Arena and MEN Arena] in his first bout since 2012.

Concluding a night featuring Sky Sports and seeing Natasha Jonas top the bill, Hatton will aim to put on a show with Barrera for his beloved fans.

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera – The Exhibition Fight – November 12, 2022, Manchester.

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Why is Ricky Hatton fighting Marco Antonio Barrera?

Speaking exclusively to WBN, Hatton explained why he chose Barrera and his expectations for next month’s event.

“When somebody first approached me about an exhibition fight, it was after the Roy Jones Jr vs Mike Tyson exhibition. They asked if I would do one,” Hatton told World Boxing News.

“I said if it was the right person, yes. Then Mike Jones, the promoter, said what about Marco?

“I said, ‘It’s a great shout,’ as I’m a massive fan of Marco’s. I used to go and watch him in Vegas, and we became mates.”

Ricky Hatton headliners always come with a special kind of atmosphere. The recently-turned 44-year-old expects nothing less in front of the Sky cameras.

“It’s going to be electric,” predicted Hatton. “That’s the one thing you miss the most when you retire from boxing. It’s the roar of the crowd.

“To get the chance to hear that roar one more time makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up. I never thought that I would get to hear “There’s only one Ricky Hatton” in the AO Manchester again. I can’t wait.”

Exhibitions have become the norm since Hatton’s ex-foe Floyd Mayweather broke the mold in 2017 against Conor McGregor.

However, some previous efforts have failed to live up to the hype of seeing a legend make a comeback.

Hatton vs Barrera – Legends promise a competitive fight

Hatton has assured fans this won’t be the case against Barrera and that both men have spoken about making the fight entertaining.

“I’m taking this fight very seriously,” said the British legend. “Let me tell you we are both professionals and have taken this very seriously.

“It will be competitive, trust me. Marco won’t want to come over to Manchester and not do his best.

“He’s a proud Mexican legend. He won’t want to let his side down. Likewise, I won’t want to let Manchester and the rest of the country down.

“It’s shorter rounds and fewer of them with big gloves for safety, but it will be a chance for those who might have been a bit too young to see us move around and relive some of that old magic.

“There will be an understanding between us. We are both pros. But neither of us will take liberties.

“I’m telling you now, I’m excited to go in with a boxing legend like Marco,” concluded Hatton.

