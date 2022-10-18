Full card set for ShoBox at Bally’s this Friday night

SHOWTIME SPORTS® popular prospect series SHOBOX: The New Generation® returns to Bally’s Atlantic City Casino and Resort, site of the first SHOBOX® 21 years ago, for the second time in two months this week with an exciting tripleheader featuring four undefeated fighters with a combined record of 82-3-3.

In the main event, fast-rising blue-chip prospect Isaiah Steen (16-0, 12 KOs) will get a chance to slingshot himself up the super middleweight rankings when he takes on dangerous power-puncher Sena Agbeko (26-2, 21 KOs) on Friday, October 21 live on SHOWTIME® at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Both Steen and Agbeko are SHOBOX alumni as the heavy-handed Agbeko faces Steen in the 10-round main event at 168 pounds.

In the newly updated co-feature, perennial spoiler and SHOBOX alum Marquis Taylor (12-1-2, 1 KO) is taking on undefeated Marlon Harrington (8-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight attraction that was originally set to open up the telecast.

The updated opening bout will now see an intriguing eight-round clash between undefeated heavyweight prospects Elvis Garcia (12-0, 9 KOs) and Moses Johnson (8-0-1, 7 KOs).

Garcia had a successful amateur career winning U.S. National Silver and two Bronze medals and also garnered two more Bronze at the U.S. Olympic Qualifiers in 2015. Johnson won the 2015 New York Golden Gloves.

Hall of Famer Barry Tompkins calls the action from ringside with veteran combat sports reporter and MORNING KOMBAT host Brian Campbell and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts with Hall of Famer Steve Farhood remotely performing unofficial scoring duties.