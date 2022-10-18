BBC to air Shields vs Marshall on terrestrial UK TV

Fans can enjoy a full replay of the Fight of the Year contender between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall, LIVE on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer tonight at 10:30pm BST.

In a deal struck between BOXXER and the UK public-service broadcaster, fans will now be able to watch Saturday’s epic fight in its entirety.

American superstar and two-time Olympic Gold medalist Claressa Shields became the first fighter in history to be crowned an undisputed champion on three different occasions, by defeating Britain’s Savannah Marshall with a unanimous points victory, in front of a sold-out arena at The O2.

The record-breaking event in London saw over two million viewers tune in on Sky, making it the biggest audience for a LIVE women’s sport event ever on Sky and the second most-watched non-PPV boxing event on Sky since 2014.

Having broadcast Saturday’s fight on BBC Radio 5 Live, fight fans can now re-live the epic night of history tonight on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

BOXXER CEO & Founder, Ben Shalom, said: “It was a historic event that will go down in history. In partnership with Sky, we staged something many thought wasn’t possible.

“We believe in the power of boxing and the next generation. Our focus from day one has been to bring inclusivity, innovation and entertainment to one of the oldest sports in the world.

“We want BOXXER to be a force for good within boxing and have a positive impact on repositioning the sport for its long-term health and success. For women’s sport this was truly iconic. We want to thank all the fans for the support along with everyone involved and, of course, all the fighters.

“We can now look forward to an extremely bright future and carry such positive momentum into the rest of the year with some huge fight nights ahead.”