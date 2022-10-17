The Deontay Wilder Prichard Colon breakdown holds future fears

Deontay Wilder broke down when discussing stricken boxer Prichard Colon leading to fears “The Bronze Bomber” may not remain in the sport much longer.

On Saturday night, Wilder promised fans he had three years left before destroying Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

However, a post-fight breakdown over what took place in the ring led the Alabama puncher to cite Colon.

World Boxing News was in regular contact with Colon before a devastating injury in October 2015. Colon survived extensive injuries after a fight with Terrel Williams and has battled for a better quality of life ever since.

Considering Colon’s situation, Wilder’s humane side came despite his alter ego continually stating he “wants a body on his record.”

The Bronze Bomber

Speaking exclusively to WBN last month, Wilder’s other half Telli Swift outlined how the former WBC heavyweight title holder separates the two entities in his mind.

“Deontay Wilder and Bronze Bomber are completely different. Deontay is a father, spouse, and gentleman,” Telli told WBN.

“Bronze Bomber is a beast, a warrior, ready to demolish whoever is in his way to get to the goal at stake.

“The Bronze Bomber, I feel, is what Deontay needs to turn into pertaining to his job as a boxer.

“You have to be tough if you’re in this particular business,” she added.

Now, clearly upset by the thought of changing someone’s life forever with his own ferocious power, Wilder worries about the damage he could potentially do to opponents.

“My heart out goes out to him [Robert Helenius after the knockout]. I hope he’s doing okay and he’ll be able to return to his family,” Wilder said, who visited Helenius in the aftermath to apologize.

Deontay Wilder worries bout his opponent

Wilder continued: “People always go on about records and all this. They said, ‘Oh, he lost, oh, he’s a bum,’ and all that.

“Well, you get your bum a** in there then.”

On his victory, the Tuscaloosa native stated: “Yeah, it’s a great knockout. It’s devastating. But how much is that man going to suffer?

“He’s alright now, but what about tomorrow? – What about two weeks from now?

“And we’ve seen what happened. Look at Colon, Prichard Colon. This man didn’t have any kids.

“And I don’t even know him like that, but I’ll always be an advocate for us.

“This man will never know what it feels like to be somebody’s father. That’s the most precious thing in the world to be somebody’s father.

“But he’ll never be anybody’s father, man.

“This man will never have a natural living again because he got in the ring to support his family.

“Now his family have gotta take care of him for the rest of his life.”

Prichard Colon

Colon changed the rules in the sport, with the WBC and other organizations getting tougher on rabbit punches following the Williams fight.

He also received a World Boxing Council world title belt for his continued fight.

Speaking about Colon, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said: “Boxing has its honor guard of heroes, who are protagonists of told extraordinary tales of faith and courage that inspires us.

“It shows us in no uncertain terms that no matter how dark the tunnel might be, there will always be a ray of light and hope.

Love is capable of transcending all obstacles. Such is the heartrending but stout-hearted story of Prichard.

A young man dreamed of being a world champion and hoisting the colors of his homeland Puerto Rico on high. However, fate dealt him something very different.”

Future world champion

On what kind of person Colon was, Sulaiman added: “Prichard was a playful, lively boy but also determined with early formed clear goals.

“One of them is to become a world champion and leave a worthy great legacy in boxing.

“To be one of the best students. It is worth mentioning. He graduated with honors.

“Determined to follow his dreams and with boxing coursing through his veins, Prichard won five amateur boxing titles before turning pro at age 20, knocking out Xavier Lasalle in the fourth round.

“Prichard was a prodigiously talented boxer who was captivated by his skills. But also and notably with his sparkling charisma.

“He started his career with ten consecutive knockouts that quickly positioned him as an exciting and promising prospect.

“With this considerable impetus, Prichard was preparing for another great night. He implicitly trusted in the power of his fists.”

Fate dealt Prichard Colon a cruel blow that Wilder is obviously still affected by today.

Deontay Wilder’s future

Without thinking about it, a fighter risks everything in every bout for people’s entertainment. Wilder has been on the receiving end of beatings himself when facing Tyson Fury.

He also dished out shocking knockouts against Luis Ortiz and Artur Szpilka. Both were sickening and vicious in equal measure.

Those KOs with that hammer right hand don’t dictate the man Deontay Wilder is when he goes home to his wife and children.

He may be one of the best heavyweights on the planet and a former WBC title holder, but he’s also a father and partner.

Wilder says he wants to fight until 40 and has a championship shot hanging on a single fight next year. But whether we see Wilder much longer after that title shot remains to be seen after these latest comments.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.