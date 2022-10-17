Pacquiao conqueror Ugas’ ‘x-rated’ fiance fools all at Wilder fight

Yordenis Ugas has seen his profile raised since beating Manny Pacquiao, but he was roundly out-shone at the Deontay Wilder fight.

The former welterweight champion, who lost to Errol Spence in his last fight, turned up at the Barclays Center with his fiance Dayanara Leon.

Ugas looked sharp himself, but Leon stole the show with a see-through top that didn’t leave anything to the imagination.

That’s what many people thought. But Leon didn’t have her ample assets on display. It was a shirt printed with breasts.

Ugas fiance

Loen’s daring outfit saw many comments on social media when Ugas posted images.

One said: “I’ve been looking at the photo for two hours. I can’t quite understand if the [coconuts] are [Leon]. Or is it a painting of the outfit?”

“Haha! Not hers. If they are the real boobs, they belong to the doctor who put them like that,” added another.

A third stated: “Um, that’s quite the shirt.”

Ugas responded with a photo of the shirt after Leon had finished wearing it. He said: “What did they not understand?”

Afterward, more comments were glowing as fans awaited the return of the welterweight star.

“Power couple, you guys are too cool for school! Respect.”

“Great to see you, champ. Now let’s see you in the ring.”

“If any of you guys respected Ugas, you’d extend that respect to his wife. PERIOD!”

Pacquiao and Spence

Ugas beat Pacquiao into retirement in August 2021. The Cuban star won the welterweight title in the process.

He came unstuck against Spence, though, who Ugas admitted is a future Hall of Famer, and it was no shame to lose.

“I feel sad. I trained really hard for this fight. All my respect to Errol Spence. He’s a great champion,” said Ugas.

“I’m just sad about what happened tonight. The referee stopped the fight, but I wanted to keep going to the end.

“I definitely had a chance to win the fight in the sixth round, but he recuperated well. Congratulations to him and his team.”

Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.