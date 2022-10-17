Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN returns Oct 20

In the last scheduled fight for 2022 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, fans can expect jam-packed action on Thursday, Oct. 20 for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN.

The night will bring a number of special guests including Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins, who will be watching the main event spectacular featuring newly-signed, blue-chip prospect Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (11-0, 9 KOs) of Austin, Texas measuring up his skills against Daniel “Bad Boy” Rosas (22-5-1, 14 KOs) in an eight-round match.

The event will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT.

The co-main event will feature two former female world title contenders battling for another opportunity to fight for a world championship.

Mexico City’s Anabel Ortiz (32-5, 4 KOs) will take on Guatemala City, Guatemala’s Maria Santizo (10-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round light flyweight match-up.

In a four-round super featherweight bout, Moreno Valley’s Joshua “El Americano” Garcia (5-0, 3 KOs) will fight against Christian “El Niño” Lorenzo (3-3, 1 KO). Garcia was last seen knocking out his opponent Hilario Martinez-Moreno in the second round.

Jorge Estrada (3-0, 3 KOs) who represents Mexicali, Mexico, will be looking to maintain his first-round knockout streak since his debut as he faces Tamaulipas, Mexico’s Sergio Gonzalez (6-11-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round super welterweight fight.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Eric Tudor (5-0, 4 KOs) will participate in a six-round super welterweight against Tucson, Arizona’s Ramon Marquez (5-2, 5 KOs).

Also from Mexicali, Mexico, Angel “The AB” Beltran (14-1, 9 KOs) will be facing Rance Ward (7-4-1, 2 KOs) of Houma, Louisiana in a six-round welterweight fight. Danny Garcia (3-0, 3 KOs) of Denver, Colorado who will be facing a soon-to -be-announced opponent in a four-round super featherweight bout.

In a four-round lightweight fight, San Juan, Puerto Rico’s decorated, amateur standout Kiria Tapia will make her pro-debut against Knoxville, Tennessee’s Hanna Rosario (1-0). Also making his pro-debut and opening the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s show, Danny Luna of Los Angeles will face Antonio Lemus (0-1) who is also from Los Angeles.

Tickets for Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Schofield vs. Rosas are on sale and are priced at $55, $45, $35 and $25 plus applicable facility fees and service charges. Tickets are available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.