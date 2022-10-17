Claressa Shields ‘having sex’ was miscommunication, nothing more

A story regarding Claressa Shields taken out of context by the UK media’s willingness to go for headlines over fact was a reach at best.

Shields made headlines the day after her win over Savannah Marshall for a non-story that UK media made up through edited video.

The American misheard Marshall when they were taping an installment of a conversation over their fight when she said, “I didn’t have sex with you.”

Flint’s finest couldn’t understand Marshall’s thick accent and made the statement out of miscommunication.

However, the UK media being the UK media, more than one outlet ran with the headline “Claressa Shields denies having sex with her opponent,” – which is absolute clickbait.

Some people will do anything for clicks. Stop it.

Claressa Shields wins

Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight.

Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking up the first four rounds. The American hit accurate combinations on the target, but she was unlikely to get the stoppage with just two knockouts coming into the contest.

Rocking Marshall at times, Shields forced the pace. Marshall had no choice but to risk.

The last six rounds were probably even overall. However, Shields had done enough in the early part of the showdown.

After ten sessions, Shields got the decision 96-94 and 97-93 with two other judges to seal the victory.

Women’s boxing has proven it can live with the men’s side of the sport after a barnstorming fight. Nobody would complain if there were a rematch.

After the fight, Shields said the clause was only active for a controversial decision.

For now, a second encounter remains up in the air.

Baumgardner stuns Mayer is great win

Alycia Baumgardner outworked and outfought Mikaela Mayer to become the unified super-featherweight champion.

The WBC champion added the IBF and WBO titles to her haul with a superb display in a closely-fought contest.

On the judges’ scorecards, Baumgardner did enough for at least six rounds, getting off the better shots during the exchanges.

Mayer was good on the outside and controlled some of the contest. However, Baumgardner’s win was not as controversial as UK broadcasters proclaimed.

Stats showed Baumgardner landed more punches throughout the ten rounds.

Earlier TV results

Lauren Price beat the fight out of Timea Belik through four rounds until the referee compassionately stopped the contest.

Belik continued to look at her corner for a way out after taking a mass of headshot combinations. Impressive by Price.

Another knockout came for Caroline Dubois, the first of the night in a superb performance.

Dubois kept landing the straight left hand as Milena Koleva came in. It was just a matter of time before those shots made a difference.

In the fifth round, Dubois added a body shot to her head assaults, and Koleva sagged onto the ropes.

The referee then stepped in to save the Bulgarian.

Karriss Artingstall dominated the out-of-depth Marina Sakharov to keep up the pattern of one-sided victories.

Artingstall used solid jabs and hooks to the body to hurt Sakharov. The former Army gunner didn’t have the power to get the Frenchwoman out of there.

