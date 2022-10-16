Wilder vs Helenius: Scorecard from New York

World Boxing News provides a live WBN scorecard for the Wilder vs Helenius WBC heavyweight title eliminator event.

The FOX Sports PPV main event features former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius fighting in New York.

Wilder has to put back-to-back defeats against Tyson Fury behind him. Helenius is aiming to build on his rematch win over Adam Kownacki.

WBN scores round-by-round for the clash at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Wilder vs Helenius scorecard details:

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius

Title: WBC heavyweight title eliminator

Rounds: 12

Follow all the updates on the Wilder vs Helenius scorecard as they happen below:

WILDER HELENIUS KO1 200LBS+ - 1 - - 2 - - 3 - - 4 - - 5 - - 6 - - 7 - - 8 - - 9 - - 10 - - 11 - - 12 - SCORES WINNERWILDER

PPV results:

Caleb Plant lived up to his name by planting Anthony Dirrell on the canvas with ten seconds left of the ninth round.

After being ribbed over his power, Plant unleashed an excruciating uppercut that was worrying when it first landed. Dirrell was prone and out of it for a few seconds after the referee called the fight off.

Plant is back in the big time with the victory and on his way to another title shot.

Heavyweight force Frank Sanchez landed a hellacious shot in the ninth round sending Carlos Negron through the ropes.

Before the fight-ending blow, Sanchez seemed the most likely to get the knockout from the pair.

Negron rose from the blow. However, it only took a minor threat for the referee to step in and save Negron from further punishment.

Sanchez is now 21 wins without defeat and remains on the path to a world heavyweight title opportunity.

Gary Antonio Russell looked out of sorts as he struggled to get to grips with the style of Manny Rodriguez. Russell kept losing rounds as trainer, brother, and former world champion Gary Russell tried to snap him out of it.

Rodriguez racked up the rounds until the eighth, when a superbly timed shot put Russell down hard. The bell rang as the count continued, but Russell just made it.

As Russell got time to recover, he was still on shaking legs in the ninth. Then, the same incident that halted their first meeting earlier this year in 16 seconds happened again.

A sickening accidental clash of heads put Rodriguez out of commission as he broke a cheekbone and was forced out of the fight.

Wilder vs Helenius Information

Former WBC Heavyweight World Champion and boxing superstar Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder prepares to take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius.

The fight is a WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator on Saturday, October 15, topping a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Fans will see Wilder, who has 41 KOs from 42 wins, look to make his first step toward becoming a two-time heavyweight champion with an emphatic victory over the hard-hitting Helenius.

Wilder’s first title reign saw him rack up an astounding ten consecutive successful defenses. He holds a staggering 91.1% knockout rate, combining to make him one of the biggest stars in the sport today.

Holding wins over Luis Ortiz, Johann Duhaupas, Bermane Stiverne, Gerald Washington, and Chris Arreola; the Malik Scott-trained Tuscaloosa puncher has to shine on his PPV return.

Anthony Dirrell and Carlos Negron also feature on the undercard in New York City.

Tickets for the event, which BombZquad Promotions and TGB Promotions promote, are on sale now and can be purchased through seatgeek.com and barclayscenter.com. Tickets are also available in person at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.

