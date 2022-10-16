Haney vs Kambosos: Scorecard from Melbourne

World Boxing News provides a live WBN Haney vs Kambosos scorecard for Melbourne’s undisputed lightweight title event.

The main card features WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA champion Devin Haney going up against hometown hero George Kambosos,

WBN scores round-by-round for the clash at Rod Laver Arena.

Haney vs Kambosos scorecard details

Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr.

Title: Undisputed lightweight title

Rounds: 12

Follow all the updates on the Haney vs Kambosos scorecard as they happen below:

HANEY

KAMBOSOS 118 110 135 LBS 9 1 10 10 2 9 10 3 9 10 4 9 10 5 9 10 6 9 10 7 9 10 8 9 10 9 9 10 10 9 10 11 9 9 12 10 SCORES119-109118-110[2] WINNERHANEY

Undercard results

Jason Moloney produced a workmanlike shift to continue his march towards another world title shot in the future.

For most of the contest, Moloney got the better of Thailand’s Nawaphon Kaikanha.

Moloney stands to benefit if Naoya Inoue vacates after the Paul Butler fight in what was a WBC bantamweight world title final eliminator.

Brother Andrew Moloney claimed the vacant WBO International super flyweight title against an out-of-depth Norbelto Jimenez.

Moloney had Jiminez down in the first couple of rounds but couldn’t get his opponent out of there. In the end, Moloney had to settle for a unanimous decision.

Cruiserweight contender David Nyika continues to impress after stopping Titi Motusaga in two rounds.

Amateur star Nyika, now 5-0, recorded the fourth knockout since ditching the head guard.

Hemi Ahio got stunned by Faiga Opelu despite holding a twenty-pound weight advantage. Opelu took a fourth-round stoppage to score the 15th win of his career.

Ahio was 19-0 going into the bout and now has to go back to the drawing board.

Cherneka Johnson suffered a truly horrific cut due to an accidental headbutt in her clash against Susie Ramadan. Her head was split open as she battled for the win.

Despite the ailment, Johnson scored a knockdown in the fourth round and cruised her way to victory.

With her 15th victory in the bag, Johnson keeps hold of her IBF super-bantamweight title.

Middleweight Lorenzo Simpson defeated Marcus Heywood via a sixth-round decision to stay perfect as a professional.

Simpson, known as “Truck,” is now 12-0. Heywood lost for the fifth time and is now 6-5-1.

In the opener, Haney team member Amari Jones beat Tej Pratap Singh at middleweight to go 8-0.

WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.