Haney vs Kambosos LIVE results from Melbourne

World Boxing News provides live results as undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney faces George Kambosos Jr. again.

Haney first came to Australia in June with one world title. He returned home with all the belts and is intent on repeating his virtuoso performance against Kambosos Jr.

Haney will defend the titles in enemy territory against Kambosos on Sunday afternoon [Saturday evening prime time in the U.S.] at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Haney-Kambosos 2 will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m PT.

Undercard bouts — streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT — include twin brothers Jason & Andrew Moloney in separate contests.

Jason Moloney will take on Thailand’s Nawaphon Kaikanha in a final eliminator for the WBC bantamweight world title.

Andrew Moloney battles the Dominican contender Norbelto Jimenez for the vacant WBO International junior bantamweight strap.

Haney vs Kambosos – Remaining bouts

• Devin Haney 134.8 vs. George Kambosos Jr. 134

(Haney’s Undisputed Lightweight World Title — 12 Rounds)

Judges: Leszek Jankowiak, Manuel Oliver Palomo and Craig Metcalfe

Referee: Katsuhiko Nakamura

(Haney vs Kambosos on ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

• Jason Moloney 117.8 lbs vs. Nawaphon Kaikanha 117.3 lbs

(WBC Bantamweight World Title Final Eliminator — 12 Rounds)

• Andrew Moloney 114.7 lbs vs. Norbelto Jimenez 114.9 lbs

(Vacant WBO International Junior Bantamweight Title — 10 Rounds)

• Cherneka Johnson 121 lbs vs. Susie Ramadan 119.3 lbs

(Johnson’s IBF Junior Featherweight World Title — 10 Rounds)

(Haney vs Kambosos – OFF TV, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)

• Hemi Ahio 243.3 lbs vs. Faiga Opelu 223.8 lbs

(Heavyweight— 8 Rounds)

• David Nyika 199.7 lbs vs. Titi Motusaga 196.9 lbs

(Cruiserweight— 6 Rounds)

• Lorenzo Simpson 159.2 lbs vs. Marcus Heywood 159.8 lbs

(Middleweight — 8/6 Rounds)

• Amari Jones 160.4 lbs vs. Tej Pratap Singh 160.8 lbs

(Middleweight — 6 Rounds)

(SWING BOUT)

• John Mannu 139.3 lbs vs. Adrian Sosa 137.8 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 6/5 Rounds)

Fighter quotes:

Jason Moloney

“He has a very impressive record. You don’t become number 2 in the world without being a very good fighter. I’ve prepared for a very tough fight. He’s obviously had his whole career in Thailand. He’s been very successful over there. But I feel that he’s been a big fish in a small pond. I plan to welcome him into the world stage and show him the next level in this sport.”

“This is my dream, to fight for a world title and become world champion. And this is the final hurdle. I’ve been working extremely hard. I’m very motivated to go out there and win this fight. I’ll do whatever takes. You saw a great performance last time and will be even better this time.”

Nawaphon Kaikanha

“This is my first time fighting as a professional outside of Thailand. I’m very excited. At the same time, I feel honored that I’ve gotten the chance to fight in Australia in this beautiful country. It’s a very hospitable country, and I’m happy to be here.”

“All those 46 knockouts were not a product of luck. I worked hard for it. I trained hard for it. It’s the same for this fight. I have been training really hard for this fight.”

Andrew Moloney

“This is the perfect fight for me right now. I’ve had a very busy 14 months. This is my fifth fight in 14 months. I’ve worked my way up the rankings. And, Norbelto is ranked number two in the world, and I feel like this is the perfect fight for me. I’m going to take his ranking. I’m going to put on the best performance of my career this Sunday and earn myself the opportunity to fight for a world title next.”

Norbelto Jimenez

“I have had two world title opportunities. I’m looking forward to this third opportunity. I’ve seen Moloney fight. I know him very well. I have a good record, thanks to God and to my manager, Belgica Peña, president of Shuan Boxing, and we’re coming for more.”

Cherneka Johnson

“Susie has a lot of experience. She’s been in the game for a long time. She paved the way for women’s boxing here in Australia, so I’m excited to take on this match.”

Susie Ramadan

“I’ve fought in Melbourne for a very long time. Obviously, I’ve had a couple of fights overseas. But I’ve won the WBC and the IBF title here in Melbourne, so everything comes in threes, I guess. So, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Devin Haney

“We’ve definitely made some adjustments, learned from the first fight. Obviously, we all know he will come up with a different game plan. The same things in the first fight may not work as well in the second fight, so we’re preparing for it all.”

“We have to see how the fight plays out. We’re prepared to win by any means necessary, so our main focus is winning. If a knockout comes, then it comes, but my main focus is winning.”

“He definitely should’ve been humbled, but his head got big at the end of the day. It got to his head.”

“I enjoy the process, every step of it. He’s making up every excuse in the book. He said he wasn’t going to, but now they’re saying I was holding. It was this.

“Whatever you want to say, he can keep saying it. The talk doesn’t matter. I will go in there and do what I’m going to do regardless.

“No matter what referee is in there, no matter where the fight is, it doesn’t matter.”

George Kambosos Jr.

“I feel a lot of energy, very relaxed, very zoned in. As I said, I’m a fighter. I’m not trying to do anything else.

“It’s going great, going fantastic. We’re very focused. We’re very zoned in and hungry for victory. That’s all.”

“When I went back to that dressing room {after the first fight}, my mindset changed right away. I’m a challenger again. I wasn’t upset.

“I’m in a familiar place, and this is where I’ve been most of my career. Doubt me? No problem. I love when they doubt me.

“I love when they think I have no chance. That’s OK. We’ll prove them wrong once again.”

“We’ve come with a fantastic game plan, so we’re ready for whatever if he brings whatever style.

“If he’s the same style, if he somehow brings an Arturo Gatti style, which I doubt very highly, let’s see.

“Let’s see on Sunday what he tries. Man to man, let’s fight!”

“I have a smaller team. I don’t have too much of an entourage, but I got a team I’m very comfortable with.

“I’m taking it old school. I’m going back to what got me there.”

