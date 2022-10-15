Slim Deontay Wilder explains how he lost 24lbs, reveals next target

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder caused audible gasps when he approached the weighing scales with his shirt off on Friday.

“The Bronze Bomber” looked svelt and ripped as he stepped up and hit 214 pounds. It was Wilder’s lowest weight since 2009.

It was clear during camp that Wilder was losing some weight. However, the sheer amount remained a mystery until yesterday.

How did Deontay Wilder lose so much weight?

Having weighed 238 pounds for his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury last October, it represented a significant 24-pound drop.

The former WBC title holder revealed all regarding his slimming down, as many attributed the weight shed to a punishing sparring regime.

“I put in over 700 rounds in training camp, and it’s been tremendous ever since pre-camp,” Wilder explained.

“We had to slow down a little bit to make sure I didn’t overtrain. You can go so many years doing the same thing over and over, but it becomes boring.

“The way we did this training camp was really refreshing. You can’t look past Robert Helenius.”

On sharing many rounds with Helenius in camp for the third clash with “The Gypsy King” one year ago, Wilder added: “We were sparring partners.

“We respect each other. But don’t you worry, the beast will come out on Saturday night. It’s going to be fireworks, for sure.

“I have tremendous respect for Robert. We’ve known each other for years. The reason I agreed to take this fight is that he’s on a winning streak.

“He’s been looking great. When they said this would be a title eliminator, I was excited because if I was going to be here, why not compete for something worth fighting for?

“We both have the warrior mentality. When you fight with your heart, you’re willing to go out on your shield. That’s what everyone is going to see on Saturday.”

Nothing to prove for Deontay Wilder

Known as a heavy-handed fighter and one of the best heavyweights in the world, Wilder has nothing to prove. Saturday night is to gauge how much there is left for the soon-to-be 37-year-old.

Fights against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte have been mentioned, not just by Wilder but promoter Eddie Hearn.

However, Wilder named-dropped just one target, aiming for a second reign as heavyweight champion.

“Many people have said many things to me about wanting to fight, but when the time came, they went another way.

“I’ve asked around about Oleksandr Usyk. I’ve been told he’s a man of his word. Upon my being victorious, we’ll see what happens.

“This whole second phase of my career is all about having fun. I always tell people that I’m happy and at peace in my life.

“Where I am, the grass is green. I’m just looking forward to Saturday night. The second phase of my career is going to be for the people.

“When my statue was unveiled in my hometown, it meant a lot to me. I saw all the people who united to celebrate me and my accomplishments.”

Return to New York

Wilder is looking forward to heading back to Barclays Center ahead of a potential title shot. He’s currently undefeated in fights at the arena.

Wilder concluded: “There’s an electrifying energy that this arena possesses. I’ve had some of my most exciting knockouts right here.

“When I got off the plane, the energy just felt amazing. It almost feels like a second home to me.

“I put on my best performances here at Barclays Center. I’m not looking for anything less than another great performance.

“There’s a lot on the line. I think that I have the right opponent to give the fans what they want to see.

One of those knockouts Wilder mentioned came against Dominic Breazeale. WBN sat ringside as Wilder unleashed an almighty hammer right hand to end the contest in the first round.

That was three and a half years ago. Wilder wants to impress against to put his defeats against Fury fully behind him.

Andy Ruiz Jr, who beat Luis Ortiz last month, is the first-choice opponent for Wilder’s handler Al Haymon should an expected victory transpire in New York City.

Wilder vs Helenis

Former WBC Heavyweight World Champion and boxing superstar Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder prepares to take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius.

The fight is a WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator bout on Saturday, Oct 15, topping a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Premier Boxing Champions telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Wilder vs Helenius will also be beamed around the globe on FITE.

Fans will see Wilder, who has 41 KOs from 42 wins, look to make his first step toward becoming a two-time heavyweight champion with an emphatic victory over the hard-hitting Helenius.

Wilder’s first title reign saw him rack up an astounding ten consecutive successful defenses. He holds a staggering 91.1% knockout rate, combined to certainly make him one of the biggest stars on the planet today.

Holding wins over Luis Ortiz, Johann Duhaupas, Bermane Stiverne, Gerald Washington, and Chris Arreola, the Malik Scott-trained Tuscaloosa, Alabama puncher has to shine on his PPV return.

Tyson Fury trilogy

The boxing fought lineal heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, three times. The first was in December 2018, a rematch in February 2020, and again in a revenge mission last October.

Fury scored two TKOs, one at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and another at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Those wins came after the first bout was a draw at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Anthony Dirrell, a former world champion, plus Carlos Negron, also feature on the undercard in New York City.

