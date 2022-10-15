Claressa Shields tears Eddie Hearn a new one for drug test snipe

Multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields gave Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn a dressing down for his recent comments on drug testing.

It’s fair to say Shields wasn’t pleased with the DAZN promoter.

What did Eddie Hearn say about Claressa Shields?

Hearn stated openly that he didn’t believe any VADA drug testing was in place for Shields’ forthcoming battle with amateur rival Savannah Marshall.

Within hours of Hearn’s words, Shields responded with several official Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency documents.

Each one stated Shields had been tested and was clean. The testing had been in place for at least three months.

Putting his foot in it, Hearn has since faced criticism from the United States for interfering in someone else’s business.

The mistake on Hearn’s part comes as the Essex man sees welterweight Conor Benn being investigated over two reported failed tests.

Claressa Shields fires back at Eddie Hearn

Firing back to any notion there wasn’t VADA testing for her undisputed battle at London’s O2 Arena; Shields tore Hearn a new one.

“I’m sorry to burst your bubble, Eddie Hearn. But me and Marshall have been getting randomly drug tested for the past three and a half to four months leading up to this fight by VADA.

“Don’t be mad because you wanted a fighter to risk their life against your fighter for a payday! Loser!”

Sending out proof that she’s clean, even when the Flint, Michigan star didn’t have to, she added: “There’s plenty more of these negative tests Eddie Hearn. Read all about it!

“Keep the GWOAT [Greatest Women Of All Time] name out your mouth if you don’t have facts!

“Now you look even more stupid! I don’t need an apology. But I’ve been drug tested for all my undisputed matches!”

No apology from Hearn

Hearn is yet to respond or apologize for his comments. He remains down under in Australia and certainly away from the mass media reporting against Conor Benn and his actions in trying to keep the Chris Eubank Jr. fight on in the UK.

It comes as VADA posted its response to the Shields vs Hearn commotion.

They said: “Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have been enrolled in Vada testing since July 11, 2022, for their upcoming match on October 15, 2022,” they said, handing Hearn a huge L.

They followed that up with: “Vada testing thanks all promoters that require their fighters to enroll in our program leading up to a bout when it’s not mandatory and often when fighters have to undergo additional testing by their NADOs [national testing programs].

“Vada testing thanks all fighters that voluntarily enroll in our program leading up to their bout. All those enrolled in the WBC Clean Boxing Program.”

Clean athlete

Shields, who aims to add the WBO middleweight title to her IBF, WBC, and WBA versions on Saturday night, then tagged VADA and gave Hearn a stern warning to stay out of her business in the future.

“Another one, Eddie Hearn! I’m going to need you to speak the real. Don’t ever try and come for my legacy with no lies!

“I’ve been a clean athlete my entire career! 2012 Olympics throughout 2022 [to] world champ! I do this for real! The greatest!”

Josh Buatsi mess

The headlines certainly don’t seem to be dying down for Hearn. They continue after the Josh Buatsi drug testing debacle.

The British light-heavyweight pulled out of a mandatory fight with Jean Pascal as he suspected the Haitian Canadian wasn’t enrolled in VADA.

Pascal had contacted the agency and been accepted. However, they needed Buatsi to sign the contract to get the ball rolling before an IBF deadline.

Buatsi didn’t sign, and the fight collapsed. Just two weeks later, Hearn attempted to put on a fight between Benn and Eubank, stating VADA essentially didn’t matter as his fighter hadn’t failed through UKAD.

It truly is a mess and adds further to Hearn’s legal battle with Jake Paul for comments surrounding two shocking judge’s scorecards.

Paul accused Hearn of paying official Glenn Feldman to score in favor of Katie Taylor against Amanda Serrano and Anthnoy Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk.

After initial reports Hearn was suing for $75,000, a lawyer representing the Briton stated it was closer to $100 million.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Furthermore, follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.