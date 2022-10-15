Alycia Baumgardner unifies titles in close fight with Mikaela Mayer

Alycia Baumgardner outworked and outfought Mikaela Mayer to become the unified super-featherweight champion.

The WBC champion added the IBF and WBO titles to her haul with a superb display in a closely-fought contest.

On the judges’ scorecards, Baumgardner did enough for at least six rounds, getting off the better shots during the exchanges.

Mayer was good on the outside and controlled some of the contest. However, Baumgardner’s win was not as controversial as UK broadcasters proclaimed.

Stats showed Baumgardner landed more punches throughout the ten rounds.,

Early results

Lauren Price beat the fight out of Timea Belik through four rounds until the referee compassionately stopped the contest.

Belik continued to look at her corner for a way out after taking a mass of headshot combinations.

Impressive by Price.

Another knockout came for Caroline Dubois, the first of the night in a superb performance.

Dubois kept landing the straight left hand as Milena Koleva came in. It was just a matter of time before those shots made a difference.

In the fifth round, Dubois added a body shot to her head assaults, and Koleva sagged onto the ropes.

The referee then stepped in to save the Bulgarian.

Karriss Artingstall dominated the out-of-depth Marina Sakharov to keep up the pattern of one-sided victories.

Artingstall used solid jabs and hooks to the body to hurt Sakharov. The former Army gunner didn’t have the power to get the Frenchwoman out of there.

A fifth straight points win at the beginning of the night saw April Hunter beat Erica Alvarez over six rounds.

Shannon Ryan moved her CV to 3-0 with a victory over Buchra El Quaissi. Ryan cruised through the rounds to win via decision.

Earlier, Ginny Fuchs went 2-0 following her pro debut in April. The American southpaw beat Gemma Ruegg in every round to take a 60-54 victory with the third official.

County Durham’s Georgia O’Connor won all four rounds against Joyce Van Ee to record a third win in her first year as a pro.

Germany southpaw Sarah Leighmann took victory in the opener, scoring a 59-55 points win over Bec Connolly.

