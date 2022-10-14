Shields vs Marshall weigh-in results from London

After ten years of tension, the time for talking is over – Claressa ‘GWOAT’ Shields and Savannah ‘The Silent Assassin’ Marshall officially made weight today for their long-awaited contest atop tomorrow night’s BOXXER LEGACY: Shields vs Marshall card.

The fight – for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world – headlines the event and brings a decade-long rivalry to the boil for what is the biggest fight in the history of female boxing.

Things are no less heated between the co-headline competitors: Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner had to be separated at today’s weigh-ins when they faced off for photos after making weight.

Having exchanged increasingly strong words for weeks, things boiled over today: as the things began to turn physical during the face-off, security stepped in to separate the pair. Mayer swung a kick at Baumgardner in the process, prompting an angry reaction from the Baumgardner team.

Today’s weigh-in results are below, measured in British stones and Imperial / US pounds:

BOXXER LEGACY: SHIELDS vs MARSHALL – Official Weigh In Results

Claressa Shields – 11st 5lb 5oz (159 lbs)

Savannah Marshall – 11st 5lb 5oz (159 lbs)

Mikaela Mayer – 9st 3lb 5oz (129 lbs)

Alycia Baumgardner – 9st 3lb 5oz (129 lbs)

Lauren Price 10st 5lb 5oz (145.3 lbs)

Timea Belik 10st 5lb (145 lbs)

Karriss Artingstall 8st 13lb 5oz (125 lbs)

Marina Sakharov 8st 12lb 5oz (124 lbs)

Caroline Dubois 9st 11 lbs (137 lbs)

Milena Koleva 9st 10 lbs 5oz (136.7 lbs)

April Hunter 11st (154 lbs)

Erica Alvarez 10st 12 lbs 5oz (152 lbs)

Georgia O’Connor 10st 9 lbs 5oz (149.3 lbs)

Joyce Van Ee 10st 12 lbs (152 lbs)

Ebonie Jones 8st 12 lbs (124 lbs)

Jasmina Nad 8st 8 lbs (120 lbs)

Ginny Fuchs 8st 2 lbs 5oz (114 lbs)

Gemma Ruegg 8st 3 lbs 5oz (115 lbs)

Sarah Leighmann 8st 13 lbs (125 lbs)

Rebecca Connolly 8st 13 lbs (125 lbs)

Shannon Ryan 8st 2 lbs (114 lbs)

Buchra El Quaissi 8st 5oz (117 lbs)

BOXXER LEGACY: Shields vs Marshall takes place tomorrow, Saturday, October 15th at The O2 in London with long-time rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall headlining for the undisputed world middleweight championship.

It’s the most-anticipated women’s fight of all time and one of the UK’s biggest sporting events of the year, topping the first-ever all-female bill to take place in the UK.

WBO and IBF world champion Mikaela Mayer and WBC champion Alycia Baumgardner face off in a 130lb unification bout in the chief support bout and the card also features Olympians Lauren Price, Karriss Artingstall and Caroline Dubois.

All the action airs live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK & Ireland and on ESPN in the USA.