Marvin Hagler’s grandson battles Scott Lampert on Nov 23

Atlanta light heavyweight James “Savage” Hagler, Jr., the grandson of the late, great Marvelous Marvin Hagler, returns to New England to fight Scott “Bombz” Lampert on Thanksgiving Eve (Wednesday, November 23) in the 4-round, co-featured event on the inaugural “Jimmy Farrell Fight Night” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions” at the Bridgewater Veterans Club in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

The Pro-Am card will pay tribute to the late Farrell, the highly respected trainer from Quincy (MA), who recently passed away after a long battle with cancer. A share of the proceeds will be donated to Old Colony Hospice.

Hagler (3-1, 1 KO), whose last name is an obvious target, fought for the first time in the Bay State this past May in Dedham (MA), when he defeated Heitor Mangaravitte Senra by way of a 4-round unanimous decision. Bridgewater is only 7 miles from Brockton, where Hall of Famer Hagler lived and fought out of during his marvelous reign.

“Every time I fight,” Hagler, Jr. said, “my opponent is at his best because of my last name. They get bragging rights if they beat me. They get in the spotlight. I make sure I always bring my A game. I’m always fighting my opponents’ best. I’m not going to play with him. I won’t be taking him lightly. He’ll be at this best like all my opponents who know that they can make a name by beating me.

“It’s exciting for me to be fighting so close to Brockton; closer than my last fight in Massachusetts. I call Brockton my second home. I was there a lot as a kid, visiting my grandfather, and I played football for a year at Dean College.”

Hagler’s opponent, Lampert (3-6, 2 KOs), is psyched to fight Hagler, saying,. “I love it! You couldn’t watch his grandfather fight and not be a Hagler fan. I think it’s cool. The only problem is that it’s hard for my family and friends to go watch me fight on Thanksgiving Eve in Bridgewater (Lampert is from Dover Plains, New York.

“It’s going to be bombs away. They call me ‘Bombz’ for a reason. I got my nickname from my original coach, John ‘Bombz’ Carlo. I’m his protégé, but that’s also my style. I’ve also trained at Champ’s Gym in Danbury (CT). I want a dog fight like most of my fights: exciting and violent.”

“This fight has all the components to make for an old-school, high-action 4-round fight,” Granite Chin Promotions president Chris Traietti commented. “Scott brings a ton of pressure, and every punch is his fastball. Hagler looks to be more on the outside and catch guys coming in. It is the kind of fight that could have been scheduled for 3 rounds and it still most likely wouldn’t go the distance. Someone is going to catch someone; I don’t see it ending any other way.”

The main event is a 6-round confrontation between Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi (3-2, 1 KOs), of Swansea, and Woburn’s Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (4-2, 2 KOs) for the vacant Massachusetts State Welterweight Championship.

Fighting on the pro undercard in 4-round bouts is Brockton heavyweight Kirk Wilmont (1-0, 1 KOs) vs. Aquilla Prote (0-1), and pro-debuting Brockton junior welterweight Stephen Davis faces an opponent to be determined.

Additional pro matches, as well as the amateur portion of the card, will soon be announced.

Card subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $60.00 (floor seats), $40.00 (standing room only), and $400.00 for ringside tables of 4 are available for purchase at https://granite-chin-promotions.ticketleap.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.