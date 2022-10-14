Manny Pacquiao breaks new ground as head-to-head hologram

Philippines boxing legend Manny Pacquiao lit up the stage as a hologram next to forthcoming opponent DK Yoo this week.

As the only eight-division world champion in boxing and the first boxer to win the lineal championship in five different weight classes, Pacquiao (62-8-2) is used to making history.

He did it again when he announced his return to the ring by being in two places at once.

On December 10, Pacquiao will meet South Korean martial arts star DK Yoo in Seoul. It’s a pay-per-view event presented by Triller Fight Club and FITE, the most prominent digital sports and entertainment platform in the world, owned by Triller.

Pacquiao was in Seoul during a press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday. But he was able to appear live via hologram alongside Yoo to announce the fight.

“All fighters that go up into the ring, the intention is to get a knockout,” said Pacquiao.

“My style is going to be aggressive with more punches and footwork. I’m used to fighting a bigger guy.”

Described by some boxing historians as the greatest southpaw fighter of all time, Pacquiao is the first boxer to win world championships across four decades.

He also became the oldest welterweight title holder in boxing history at the age of 40 in 2019.

Manny Pacquiao – legend

During his career, Pacquiao’s fights have generated more than 20 million pay-per-view buys worth more than $1.3 billion in revenue.

His fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas seven years ago remains the highest-grossing PPV of all time in the United States and beyond.

A former member of the Philippine Senate, Pacquiao is back in boxing for the exhibitions – if not the belts.

He last fought against Yordenis Ugas but took over as a PPV star after defeating Oscar De La Hoya in 2008.

DK Yoo is a South Korean fighter who last stepped into the ring last December against former UFC contender Bradley Scott in an exhibition bout streamed live on FITE.

Yoo is best known as the master and creator of the Warfare Combat System. It’s a martial arts method that teaches students how to effectively control and utilize the mind and body to achieve their goals.

“I respect Manny Pacquiao. He’s one of the best boxers in the world,” said Yoo at the Los Angeles press conference.

“But I’m younger, heavier, and have longer arms than him, so I’m going to focus on that.”

“The entire team at Triller is ecstatic,” said David Tetreault, President of Triller Fight Club. “It’s reminiscent of the idea of an imaginary fight that people wanted to do back in the 70s between Muhammad Ali and Bruce Lee.

“We’re actually doing it with Manny Pacquiao versus D.K. Yoo.”

Pacquiao vs Yoo

“PacMan vs. DK Yoo” is the latest combat sports event presented by Triller Fight Club. Triller shook up the sports and entertainment world in 2020 when boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones battled in Los Angeles in a pay-per-view event that garnered 1.6 million buys.

Manny Pacquiao’s return to the ring is one of many fight cards rounding out Triller Fight Club’s 2022 boxing calendar, including “Lineage of Greatness II.”

The event features undefeated heavyweight Kenzie “TCB” Morrison (20-0, 18 KOs). Plus, junior lightweight contender Jose Luis Castillo Jr (24-3, 18 KOs), welterweight prospect Roberto Duran Jr. (9-2, 7 KOs), and the pro debut of middleweight Steve Cunningham Jr. in Kansas City on October 22.

“We’ve got several events to close out the year,” said Tetreault. “We start next week with Lineage of Greatness II.

“Then we move into November with a Future Stars event and another Lineage of Greatness card.

“Then, of course, the Pacquiao-Yoo fight on December 10.

“In the new year, it’s all about Triller returning to its roots and doing the blockbusters and entertaining fans worldwide.”

How to Watch “Pac-Man vs. DK Yoo”:

TV: Cable, satellite & telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), among others. As well as leading operators in Canada.

Worldwide Streaming: FITE.TV and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, IPTV, game controller, and OTT apps, as well as the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub

For more information, visit TrillerFightClub.com or text “PAC” to 75303.

