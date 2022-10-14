Floyd Mayweather, Gervonta Davis to fight on ‘app’ CEO roasted

Floyd Mayweather will fight on DAZN later this year after right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe ultimately panned working with the ‘app.’

Ellerbe mentioned that “nobody watches the app” many times and that “he’d never put a boxing star on the app.”

But lo and behold, Floyd Mayweather – the biggest star at Mayweather Promotions – will now campaign on the platform.

Leonard Ellerbe roasted DAZN

For years, Ellerbe has roasted DAZN and their leading promoter Eddie Hearn. Some of the comments were eye-watering.

“Imagine being appointed as the CEO of a new boxing entity, having a billion-dollar budget to secure talent, and blow through it because you misgauged the US market with nothing to show for it,” said Ellerbe about DAZN and Hearn.

“Meanwhile, self-proclaiming yourself as a global icon and the best promoter in the business.

“His [Eddie Hearn’s] whole mantra “I’m going to take over boxing in America” wholly backfired.

“If he were the General Manager for any sport, he was responsible for building a team and given a billion-dollar budget. It ultimately failed. He would have been fired.

“He’s got a different kind of privilege, though.”

Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather

That was earlier this year. Only last month, Ellerbe said about Hearn regarding Gervonta Davis: “Together, we’ve accomplished things he’s always aspired to, and it eats at him.

“Remember all the noise. I’m coming to America and “takeover” talk? How is that going?

“From a business perspective, it’s been a complete failure with him burning through money and not building no stars.”

Ellerbe added: “So let me get this straight, you have over a billion dollar budget for the US. You can’t produce one star in the US, not one?

“You burning through somebody else’s money. One bad decision year after year, and you’re saying, “well, they do a lot of great fights?”

“No, boss, that’s bad business.

“He was trying to deflect from the fact that he spent a ridiculous amount on purses and his big event failed to meet expectations.

“He[Eddie Hearn] is getting blazed. Also, there were multiple ticket reductions because he really doesn’t understand ticket scaling for big events in the US.”

Double whammy

After all that, it could be a double whammy for Ellerbe, with Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia recently stating they have agreed to fight.

Davis and Garcia will battle it out on a Showtime and DAZN Pay Per View collaboration, World Boxing News understands.

This means the two most significant fighters at Mayweather Promotions will both be on DAZN by the end of the year.

Ellerbe may have to eat humble pie on that one.

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji

Mayweather faces YouTuber Deji, described as a “UK-based YouTube sensation” by organizers at Global Titans.

The undefeated all-time United States great went face-to-face for the first time at a Las Vegas press conference on Thursday.

They headline the latest installment of the Global Titans Fight Series on Sunday, November 13, from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and live on DAZN Pay Per View.

Mayweather said how the fight came about: “I don’t really know Deji. They just called me with his name.

“My team has done their homework. We said, ‘Why not?’ I’m pretty sure he’s a tough competitor, a tough little guy.

“We’re going to have fun, let’s say that. We’re going to have fun.”

Previously, legend Floyd Mayweather fought social media star turned WWE competitor Logan Paul and Conor McGregor in record-breaking exhibitions. Mayweather’s team always put their man in a position to maximize profits.

Fighting under the DAZN banner may hurt, but it’s ultimately a business decision. If it makes dollars, it makes sense.

Who knows if Mayweather will also battle faux boxer Jake Paul in the future. It seems highly possible.

Global Titans

The event is presented by world-class boxing and entertainment company Global Titans, along with co-owners/partners FrontRow Entertainment and Mayweather Promotions.

Tickets for the live bout are on sale now and can be purchased at the Coca-Cola Arena website. Details on how fans can buy the DAZN PPV will be announced as soon as possible.

