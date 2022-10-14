Eddie Hearn takes a huge ‘L’ after Shields-Marshall VADA comment

It’s not been a good October for Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn after he took another hit following drug testing comments.

After a fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr got canceled due to an adverse finding in his fighter, Hearn tried to keep the event on.

The Essex man even threatened the British Boxing Board of Control and the UK Anit-Doping Agency with legal action over their bid not to sanction the main card.

Those attempts failed, and Hearn has since gone on a media assault to discuss the shameful situation.

Benn faces a four-year ban if found guilty. At the same time, Hearn’s reputation has taken a battering, even from his own fans in the UK.

Eddie Hearn on Shields vs Marshall VADA testing

The Anthony Joshua and Katie Taylor handler went on the offensive but ended up with egg on his face this week. He claimed the O2 Arena show that will go ahead on Saturday didn’t have any Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency measures.

Just a few hours later, VADA responded to Hearn’s words.

“Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have been enrolled in Vada testing since July 11, 2022, for their upcoming match on October 15, 2022,” they said, handing Hearn a huge L.

They followed that up with a pair of tweets for good measure.

“Vada testing thanks all promoters that require their fighters to enroll in our program leading up to a bout when it’s not mandatory and often when fighters have to undergo additional testing by their NADOs [national testing programs].

“Vada testing thanks all fighters that voluntarily enroll in our program leading up to their bout. All those enrolled in the WBC Clean Boxing Program.”

WBC Clean Boxing Program

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman also mentioned the matter of drugs in sports when he addressed fans in his’ 12th Round’ column.

He also praised VADA for their continued work to keep fighters safe.

“The seriousness of doping in boxing is a matter of great relevance and concern. Boxing is not a game, “You Don’t Play Boxing”!

“Those who dope will not win by seconds on their competition. They will not score more goals, home runs, or touchdowns. They will not run or swim faster or score more baskets.

“Those who use illegal substances or procedures in boxing will be punching their opponent. This puts their physical integrity and even their life at risk.

For a long time, my father, José Sulaimán, led the WBC in efforts to address the issue of doping. Since it is not enough to do tests after fights.

“Actually, discovering that someone had doped for a fight does not prevent unfair action inside the ring. The actions have taken place already.

“Important studies on this subject were financed. Work was done hand-in-hand with experts on the subject.

“A series of considerations to be taken to address this problem by the WBC.

“Eventually, we managed to work hand-in-hand with the VADA with Dr. Margaret Goodman. She is one of the most important people in the world of anti-doping.

“She is passionately dedicated to trying to make boxing safer for fighters. VADA is simply the best doping control system out there.”

Eddie Hearn takes a battering

The last few months have seen Eddie Hearn take hit after hit since Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk for the second time in Saudi Arabia.

AJ’s August loss saw him act like a petulant child throwing Usyk’s belts over the top rope and going on an incoherent rant.

A short time later, vlogger Jake Paul accused Hearn of paying off one of the judges to give the fight to Joshua.

Glenn Feldman somehow handed in a scorecard favoring Joshua despite Usyk schooling him again.

Despite working with Paul on the Taylor vs Amanda Serrano fight, Hearn launched ongoing legal action against the ex-Disney child star.

On the back of the Benn farce, AJ losing, legal action against Paul, and the Shields vs Marshall loss, Hearn also took fire from the United States.

Many blasted Hearn’s behavior in trying to keep a fight on despite a failed drug test. Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza and Hall of Famer Lou DiBella were just two that voiced their opinion.

Hearn faces a fight to stop a wave of social media criticism that continues to come his way.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

