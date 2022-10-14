Deontay Wilder lightest since 2009, 10lbs under BRIDGERWEIGHT

Deontay Wilder weighed a shocking ten pounds under the bridgerweight limit and his lightest since 2009 on Friday.

The former WBC heavyweight champion hit the scales in New York looking transformed from his previous fight with Tyson Fury.

Wilder scaled 238 pounds for the “Gypsy King” trilogy bout a year ago and was built to trade blows.

What did Deontay Wilder weigh?

This time around against Robert Helenius, Wilder is aiming for speed. He scaled just 214 pounds for Saturday night. That’s way below the 224-pound bridgerweight limit.

The last time Wilder hit that mark was for a clash with Richard Greene Jr thirteen years ago. “The Bronze Bomber” won the fight via first round knockout.

On October 15, Wilder and Helenius will battle it out in a WBC title eliminator. Helenius will hold a considerable weight advantage after coming in at just over 253 pounds.

The fighter from Finland will aim to shock Wilder’s fans in New York and take the victory. To do it, though, he’ll have to take a big right hand from Wilder in the process.

Trainer Malik Scott discussed preparations to get the Alabama boxing star down to those measly 214 pounds.

“We’ve put in over 500 rounds on the pads and 500 rounds just with intent shadow boxing,” said Scott.

“What I’m impressed with the most by Deontay is whatever it takes to make himself a complete fighter, he’s willing to try.

“He’s willing to put a gallant effort into that, and that’s what we’ve been doing.

Gameplan for Helenius

“There are so many different dimensions to this guy’s game. I want the world to see it because I’ve been seeing it for the past few years. And what I mean by that is he’s not just a one-punch knockout artist.

“He can do so many different things in the ring and then set them up for the one-punch knockout. He’s a good body puncher.

“He has a great left hook. It’s just about him having tons of discipline, sticking to a gameplan, having humility, and doing these things with importance.”

On the new Deontay Wilder, Scott added: “Deontay is fighting for himself and the inspiration that he gives so many people.

“Deontay is the real people’s champ. It’s not about money. It’s not about materialistic things.

“But it’s about him being extremely motivated and inspired by so many people that he’s touched across the world and the nation that he’s willing to do it again.

“He hasn’t taken his foot off the gas in training.”

If successful, Scott wants Wilder to fight Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk in his next fight.

Wilder vs Helenis

Former WBC Heavyweight World Champion and boxing superstar Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder prepares to take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius.

The fight is a WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator on Saturday, October 15, topping a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Fans will see Wilder, who has 41 KOs from 42 wins, look to make his first step toward becoming a two-time heavyweight champion with an emphatic victory over the hard-hitting Helenius.

Wilder’s first title reign saw him rack up an astounding ten consecutive successful defenses. He holds a staggering 91.1% knockout rate, combining to make him one of the biggest stars in the sport today.

Holding wins over Luis Ortiz, Johann Duhaupas, Bermane Stiverne, Gerald Washington, and Chris Arreola; the Malik Scott-trained Tuscaloosa puncher has to shine on his PPV return.

Oct 15 can’t come fast enough for one of the best heavyweights on the planet.

Anthony Dirrell and Carlos Negron also feature on the undercard in New York City.

Tickets for the event, which BombZquad Promotions and TGB Promotions promote, are on sale now and can be purchased through seatgeek.com and barclayscenter.com. Tickets are also available in person at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.

