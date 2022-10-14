Conor Benn shredded for Malcolm X quote as BBBofC raise probe

Conor Benn took further heat for his reaction to an investigation launched over a failed drug test before a fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

“The Destroyer” is currently keeping a low profile as an ongoing probe looks into the extent of an adverse finding on September 23.

Benn’s failure came eleven days before the public became aware and only due to a whistleblower going to the UK press.

If this scenario didn’t happen, nobody would have been any wiser. The event would have gone on regardless.

Since then, The Daily Mail – the newspaper that broke the story – claimed Benn failed a second test.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who handles Benn’s business, commented earlier this week that many would be surprised by a forthcoming statement.

Statement on Conor Benn

Nonetheless, the British Boxing Board of Control has confirmed they will be thoroughly looking into the failure to gauge the results’ nature.

On Friday, World Boxing News received word from the BBBofC about Conor Benn.

The information read: “Following the British Boxing Board of Control Limited’s decision on 4th October 2022 to prohibit the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr. and Conor Benn that was scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022, the Board is aware that it has been widely reported in the press that an ‘A’ sample provided by Mr. Benn to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association tested positive for a prohibited substance.

“UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has launched an investigation in relation to Mr. Benn. The Board is in communication with UKAD in relation to that investigation.

“The Board will release further details in relation to this matter as and when appropriate.”

Malcolm X quote

Benn’s earlier reaction to the Board’s view did nothing to enhance sympathy for his cause, according to Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella.

It’s safe to say DiBella wasn’t impressed that Benn used a Malcolm X quote to throw shade on the media reports against him.

The quote stated: “The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent.”

Part of the end was misquoted by Benn and should read:” Media has the power to influence minds, ideas, behaviors, and attitudes of the masses.”

DiBella’s reaction to Benn was deafening.

“Get the entitled, delusional f*** out of here,” said DiBella, adding a full stop after every word.

“Whether you cheated or not isn’t a civil rights issue. What a frivolous, pathetic misuse of a Malcolm X quote.

“Your blood lit up for a banned substance! No one persecuted you!”

Conor Benn reaction

Benn certainly won’t be happy with the majority of reaction to the cancelation of last weekend’s event. WBN spent a couple of days in London around the time of the fight.

Middleweight Eubank Jr’s car was still there on Friday and Saturday, but welterweight Benn was long gone after the collapse of the catchweight bout on Thursday.

Father Nigel Benn, who flew in from Australia to train his son, released a statement once the pair had left.

He said: “As you know, we’re in total shock. I’ve been with my son for the last ten weeks. The training has just [been] absolutely the best it could ever [have] been.

“He’s a dedicated trainer. He leaves no stone unturned. We’ll get to the bottom of this.

“I love my son. I know he doesn’t cut any corners. He goes straight at it, 100%. But we’ll keep you informed.

“We’ll let you know what the next step is. But, you know, he’s a faithful trainer. He’s a clean athlete.”

Grudge match saga

Nigel fought Chris Eubank Sr. at Old Trafford years ago. Eubank Jr vs Benn was to be a straight continuation of that saga.

Sadly, the British fans miss out as Eubank Jr. moves on to a potential world title shot. The O2 Arena has since made way for Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall.

Some of the protagonists for this weekend turned up early in London and were there around the same time as WBN.

They flew over especially for Eubank Jr. vs Benn before remaining around for their main card on October 15th.

All that is now academic as Benn prepares to fully beak his silence alongside promoter Hearn in the coming days.

They’ve had plenty of time to prepare the offensive to the claims.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

