Manny Pacquiao called ‘bunny rabbit with t-rex arms’ by final victim

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has rarely been called names by a former opponent more than one particular man.

Pacquiao was called many things by ex-unified world welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. One particular offering sticks in mind.

When speaking to AK and Barak on Sirius XM after losing to the Pac-Man, Thurman attempted to land the chance to run it back.

But adding further to calling Pacquiao “a little bunny rabbit who hops around and jumps at you with little t-rex arms” isn’t the way to go about it.

Thurman was again less-than-complimentary on the back of several labels before their bout in July 2019.

Manny Pacquiao won the fight

Thurman failed to land a rematch with Pacquiao after being dropped and defeated at the world-famous MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“I’d like to get it right back. I want to run it right back,” Thurman told the show’s presenters. “Don’t see nobody, Pac, don’t see nobody.

“It’s going to be boring anyway, don’t see nobody. Come see me. You did it one time; let’s do it one more time. Do it another time.”

Beginning his assault on the way Pacquiao fights, Thurman added: “It’s just action. I’m addicted to the action.

“I loved being in the ring with that hippity hoppity little speedy little punk. I want that action, baby.

‘Bunny rabbit with t-rex arms’

In the build-up to their blockbuster, Thurman also had some more choice words for the Filipino Senator.

“He’s everything that I said he was. He’s a little bunny rabbit who hops around and jumps at you with little T-Rex arms.

“It is what it is. We know certain things about certain athletes. But that doesn’t mean you can stop it. We know certain things about certain athletes.”

There are no prizes for guessing that Thurman didn’t get a second chance at the eight-weight superstar.

The 43-year-old ex-Philippines senator has plenty of other suitors in the offing for future exhibitions.

Maybe one day, perenially injured fighter Thurman will get his chance again after he hangs up his gloves.

The former WBC and WBA welterweight title holder is currently linked to facing Danny Garcia in a United States comeback.

