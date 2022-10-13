Deontay Wilder visits New York Giants facility ahead of PPV

PBC fighter Deontay Wilder spent some time with the New York Giants ahead of his massive Pay Per View this weekend.

The former WBC heavyweight world champion and boxing superstar visited the New York Giants facility on Wednesday.

The “The Bronze Bomber” prepares to take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator bout on Saturday, October 15.

The pair top a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Deontay Wilder visits New York Giants facility

On Wilder’s tour of the Giants facility, he met with General Manager Joe Schoen, Head Coach Brian Daboll and star running back Saquon Barkley.

He also met other members of the team. The 4-1 Giants look to continue their surprising early-season success against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.

Wilder was in high spirits as he prepares to return from his 2021 Fight of the Year against Tyson Fury.

“I’m here in New York. It’s only right that I stop by this great facility and visit the New York Giants,” said the Premier Boxing Champions star, who held the WBC title for five years.

“A lot of people doubted them this season. They’re 4-1. It’s a big blessing. One of my guys here, Xavier [McKinney], represents Alabama.

“We know him very well. And Coach Daboll, too, so there are a lot of Alabama ties here.”

On Saquon Barkley, Wilder added: “Saquon is a great player. A great guy with a great spirit when you get to know him.

“I have a battle on Saturday. They have one on Sunday. I came here to check out the facility.

“To see what their regimen is, how their practice goes, and it’s been a great time.”

Sports backgroud

Discussing his own varied sports career before he entered boxing due to his explosive right hand, Wilder said: “Growing up, I played football, basketball, baseball.

“If I had time for soccer, I would have played that as well. But once I got into boxing, it just took over my life.

“It’s a year-round business, so you can’t take it easy. But I used to play everything from wide receiver to quarterback.

“That was one of my big things. I was always tall as a quarterback, so I could see over everyone.

“At wide receiver, I’d run a hitch route, and they would just throw it up in the air. Today made me reminisce a little bit.

The boxing star even found time to joke about finding a late sparring partner.

Sparring partners

“I plan to come in at my happy weight. Meaning, whatever I weigh, I’ll be happy,” stated the Malik Scott-trained puncher.

“I came up here looking for sparring partners, looked at the players, and told Coach Daboll, ‘Coach, what are you feeding these guys? They’re so huge.’

“These guys are so huge. I’d have to be the quarterback where it’s safer. I don’t want to get fed to these guys. They’ll eat me up alive.”

Setting up his clash with Helenius, Wilder concluded: “I’m not sure how long my fight against Robert Helenius will be.

“This second reign is going to be about having fun. I don’t have anything to prove, I’ve gained so much success, and everything I have done inside the ring has been set in stone with my statue in my hometown of Tuscaloosa.

“So, at this point in time, whatever comes my way is a blessing. But you already know I don’t get paid for overtime, so we’re going for the knockout.”

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and fans will see Wilder look to make his first step toward becoming a two-time heavyweight champion with an emphatic victory over the hard-hitting Helenius.

Deontay Wilder – the biggest puncher around the globe

Wilder’s first title reign saw him rack up an astounding ten consecutive successful defenses and a staggering 91.1% knockout rate, making him one of the biggest stars in the sport today.

He holds wins over Luis Ortiz, Bermane Stiverne [points and first-round TKO], Gerald Washington, Chris Arreola, and Johann Duhaupas. He’s also knocked the “Gypsy King” Fury down five times on either side of a February 2021 demolition defeat at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Fury is widely recognized as the best heavyweight on the planet.

Tickets for the event, which BombZquad Promotions and TGB Promotions promote, are on sale now and can be purchased through seatgeek.com and barclayscenter.com. Tickets are also available in person at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.

A victory for Wilder on Oct 15 sets up a final eliminator against Andy Ruiz Jr., who won last month. The winner becomes mandatory for a shot at Fury in 2023/24.

Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, and Oleksandr Usyk are on the future shortlist for Wilder, who plans to retire in 2025.

His current record is 42-2-1, with 41 KOs.

Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.