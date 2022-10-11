William Langston vs Caleb Hernandez features this weekend

The Popular Rosemont Rumble series continues on Saturday night, October 15th at The Parkway Sports Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont, Illinois.

The massive card is promoted by Hitz Boxing.

In an eight-round featured bout, super middleweight William Langston takes on undefeated Caleb Hernandez.

Langston of Kenosha, Wisconsin is 6-3 with four knockouts. The 28 year-old has a first rpund stoppage over Devin Tomko (7-1) on his mark. He is coming off a loss to prized amateur Khalil Coe on April 30th in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Hernandez of Schereville, Indiana is 8-0 with seven knockouts. The 27 year-old Hernandez has quality wins over Michael Rycraft (4-0-1) and Ryan Adams (8-2-1). in his last outing, Hernandez took out Israel Echevarria in the opening round on May 7th in Gary, Indiana.

In an eight-round rematch, Jimmy Quiter takes on Simon Edward Buettner in a super middleweight fight.

Quiter of Oak Park, Illinois is 5-1 with five knockouts and was able to stop Buettner in the opening round on June 18th.

Buettner of Carpentersville, Illinois is 8-2 with four knockouts. Buettner has wins over Sam Horowitz (2-0) and James Ballard (10-2).

Buettner feels that the first fight with Quiter ended with a premature stoppage. This Saturday night he will get his chance at redemption.

In a third co-feature bout, the wildly popular Thomas Hughes (10-2, 5 KOs) of Chicago returns to the Windy City in over three years, when he takes on Mirady Zola (3-1, 1 KO) of Canal Winchester, Ohio in a six-round super middleweight fight.

Zola, who showed his toughness in front of the Chicago fight crowd, will be fighting on a Hitz Boxing card for the third timr in just six months.

“We are very excited about this card on Saturday. We are showcasing six terrific super middleweight fighters. All of these fighters are of quality, and over the next year or so, I can see us mixing and matching these guys to determine the next great super middleweight from Chicago, while making great fan-friendly fights between all of them,” said promoter Bobby Hitz.

The full undercard will be announced this week.

Tickets are priced between $50 – $200 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.