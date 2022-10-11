Heavyweight Joey Dawejko scores second win in five weeks

Heavyweight Joey Dawejko won his second bout in five weeks as he won a six-round unanimous decision over Terrell Jamal Woods in the headline bout at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

The card was promoted by Joe Hand Promotions.

Dawejko of Philadelphia won by scores of 59-55 twice and 58-56 and is now 23-10-4. Woods of Forrest City, Arkansas is 28-54-9.

DeAngelo Fuentes stopped previously undefeated Kevin Ford in round two of their six-round featherweight bout.

Towards the end of round two, Fuentes landed a hard flurry of punches that forced a referee stoppage at 2:58.

Fuentes of Coconut Creek, Florida is 8-1 with five knockouts. Ford of Saint Louis, Missouri is 4-1.

Daiyann Butt won a razor-thin six-round unanimous decision over Juan De La Cruz Rodriguez in a super lightweight contest.

In round three, Butt of Philadelphia scored a knockdown and that proved to be the difference on one scorecard as he won by scores of 58-55 twice and 57-56 to raise his record to 12-2. Rodriguez of Front Royal Virginia is 10-17-1.

Brendan O’Callaghan won a four-round unanimous decision over Jeremiah Kendrick in a super welterweight contest.

O’Callaghan of Philadelphia won by scores of 39-37 on all cards and is now 3-1-1. Kendrick of Philadelphia is 1-2.

Soslan Alborov needed just 73 seconds to take care of Saiffedine Mezzi in a scheduled four round super welterweight bout.

Alborov scored a knockdown in the first minute of the fight and then finished him off with a barrage of punches.

Alborov of Philadelphia via Russia is 1-1-1 with one knockout. Mezzi of Philadelphia via Tunisia was making his pro debut.

Boris Nde stopped Hakim Smith in round three of their four-round super lightweight bout.

Nde dominated the action and finished Smith at the end of round. The time was 3:00 for Nde of Harrisburg, PA who is 3-1. Smith of Philadelphia is 1-4-1.

Jahqwon Humbert made a successful pro debut with a four-round unanimous decision over Aaron Newmones in a welterweight battle.

Humbert of Raleigh, North Carolina won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 1-0. Nemones of Atlantic City is 1-2.