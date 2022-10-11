Adrien Broner admits struggling, “I feel like I’m destroying myself”

Former multi-weight world champion Adrien Broner is no closer to fixing the issues dogging his personal and professional life.

The one-time opponent of Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia remained out of action and had to deal with a host of long-term problems.

Adrien Broner’s mental health issues continue

Emotionally and mentally, Broner seems drained, judging by his state of mind after another update to fans on social media over the past week.

“I’m not going to lie. This battle I am going through is not just mental health,” said Showtime star Broner in a heartfelt message.

“I can admit I have many problems and vices. I feel like I’m destroying myself at times.

“It’s going to take a lot to fix, but I’m not going to stop trying to make my next day better than my last day.

“I won’t let the past dictate my future. I will be back as a champion again.”

Professional help

On how he plans to get himself straight again, Broner added: “A lot of people with the same problems I have will go seek help from professionals.

“I understand that the only one who can fix my problems is me. God got a plan for me. I’m really one of the special ones in this world.”

Broner’s last fight, scheduled for August 20 in Florida, Hollywood, fell apart with just days remaining until fight night.

Omar Figueroa faced a late replacement in Sergey Lipinets, who defeated him and possibly ended his career.

Before the fight, Figueroa gave Broner both barrels for pulling out of the fight and citing mental health as the reason.

However, whatever Figueroa believes, there’s no doubt something is seriously bugging Broner right now and putting a firm stop to his boxing career.

Will we ever see Adrien Broner fight again?

Whether it’s substance abuse or too much partying, it affects an athlete’s state of mind. It’s undoubtedly keeping Broner away from many big PBC paydays.

His last win in a bout came against Jovanie Santiago in early 2021. The victory was his the boxer’s first in four years.

Now, all Broner has to contemplate is exhibition offers from ex-foe Marcos Maidana. The Argentine is some way into his comeback from exile since retirement after facing Floyd Mayweather twice.

But Broner is far from the height of his powers when winning championships in four weight divisions. Or scoring highlight-reel KOs that earned him massive fights against Paulie Malignaggi in New York and Shawn Porter at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Premier Boxing Champions chief Al Haymon never gave up on Broner. However, it’s hard to see where “The Problem” goes from here.

Nobody wants to see Adrien Broner going through this kind of situation, no matter how he got there or what continues to keep him there.

Offers from promoters

He’s a fighter, first and foremost. He deserves to be contesting a belt or considering big money offers from promoters.

The Cincinnati native has a lot left to give if he can get himself together long enough to secure another main event. Just getting back between those ropes may be all the excuse Broner needs to shake off the demons once and for all.

He never shies away from his mental health issues and remains in the gym when his frame of mind allows.

The sport needs Adrien Broner firing on all cylinders again. Let’s hope he can get there soon.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

