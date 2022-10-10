Wilder vs Helenius UK TV networks reject Pay Per View clash

Wilder vs Helenius won’t feature on any of the significant British boxing networks after Premier Boxing Champions booked in the Pay Per View.

Charging $74.99 on FOX Sports PPV in the United States, PBC wants a return for the WBC heavyweight title. They’ve opted to also ask for a PPV fee worldwide.

Wilder vs Helenius UK TV

Therefore, Sky Sports and BT Sport Box Office rejected the opportunity to broadcast as they don’t usually demand money for a non-UK battle.

That’s despite boxing superstar Deontay Wilder facing Tyson Fury in his last two bouts. “The Bronze Bomber” will instead headline on FITE TV, with British fans having to fork out $14.99 to watch the event live.

Wilder battles Robert Helenius on the main card in his second home at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The chance to face Andy Ruiz Jr. in a final WBC eliminator is at stake.

The best heavyweight outside the title picture, Wilder lost to Tyson Fury in his last fight but can boast a Fight of the Year performance.

Having held the WBC belt for five years, Wilder is famous for his devastating knockouts. He holds 41 KOs from 42 triumphs.

Helenius, known as “The Nordic Nightmare,” features in a high-profile PPV main event for the first time in his career.

One of the most ferocious punchers on the planet, Wilder begins a considerable favorite to take the victory on Saturday night.

Should Helenius pull off a shock, it will be an even bigger upset than when previously unbeaten Adam Kownacki lost twice to the rangy Finn.

Plant vs Dirrell co-feature

In the co-feature, Caleb Plant faces Anthony Dirrell in what promises to be an explosive 12-round battle.

Plant, a Las Vegas native nicknamed “Sweethands,” is a solid fighter. However, Dirrell will be no pushover, as both are ex-world champions in their own right.

Emotions will run high in NY as the arena awaits the top two bouts of the night.

Before the fight, Plant said: “I’m feeling good, and I’m thankful to my team. It feels good to be back.

“I’m excited for my first time fighting in New York. I’m looking to be impressive on October 15.

“Dirrell has a lot to say about me and says that I hate him, and that’s a strong word, but it’s true. I guess it irks him, and it irks me.

Fireworks

“I don’t hold hands with guys in my division. He doesn’t even know me, though. On October 15, there are going to be fireworks.

“When I beat him, it will be because I’m better than him. But he already knows that, and that’s why he hates me.

“You saw what Uzcategui did to his brother and what I did to him. I always knew he was a possibility. He couldn’t even hold onto his title long enough for us to unify, and now he’s big mad.

“I try to approach every fight the same and treat every fight the same. I’m all in. I’m focused and motivated. I have a great team. We’re putting together a great plan. I can’t wait until October 15.

“I want to perform a great performance and raise my hand. I’m here to make a big statement. I want to clear out the rest of the division.

“I’m in a blessed position to be in a title eliminator, but it doesn’t add to how focused and disciplined I am. It doesn’t matter if it was a four-round fight. I’m training hard, and I’ve got a lot of momentum.

“I’ve been doing my job and staying focused. I always keep boxing first in my life, whether I have a fight coming up or not. But I still feel like I’m hunting. I want to accomplish many things in this sport, but first things first are handling business on October 15.”

The Dog

Dirrell stated: “I’m ready to fight and beat some ass. He’s running. He’s been running from me. Can you name somebody that likes him?

“Nobody likes him. Canelo Alvarez smacked you. Remember that? I wouldn’t ever let another man smack me.

“He fought tomato cans and cab drivers. I give him respect for Jose Uzcategui. But he was supposed to fight me before Canelo and backed out of it.

“I’ve fought the best. Who’s he fought? He’s fought nobody. He knows it. Forget my experience. I’m beating him down.

“This is just another fight. I’m preparing like it’s any other fight. When it comes down to it on October 15, he’ll see.

“I’m just looking to be me and put on a great performance. Everyone knows I’m the dog, and that’s what I will show again.

“I always do what needs to be done outside of the ring. I’ve kept my body where it needs to be. If you take care of your body, your body will take care of you.”

