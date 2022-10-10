Eddie Hearn in sustained, unprecedented backlash from UK fans

Promoter Eddie Hearn is currently in a position where he’s never been, as UK fans give the Matchroom Boxing boss a tongue-lashing.

Hearn faces widespread criticism for his actions in a unique happening not previously known to the man behind Katie Taylor and Anthony Joshua.

After Conor Benn failed a drug test, Hearn attempted to push through a fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Completely disregarding the British Boxing Board of Control, Hearn even brought in lawyers to overthrow the BBBofC’s decision not to sanction the grudge match.

Eddie Hearn faces UK backlash

Usually loved by the UK boxing’s massive following of young men, Hearn was publicly defended in the past, even when things went wrong.

Like the time Hearn put 70,000 fans inside a Texas stadium during the height of the pandemic. Or when Dillian Whyte tested positive for Dianabol after fighting Oscar Rivas, and Hearn was caught on a hot mic saying, “mate, that was the miracle of all miracles, wasn’t it?”

Not to mention the many times Joshua has been moved away from facing the best heavyweights of this generation.

Now, Hearn is finally taking heat. It’s coming from the community that is usually a staunch defender of the Essex man.

One detractor said: “Remember, Eddie Hearn would have concealed Connor Benn’s failed test if he could have. As he did, you know who’s.”

Another stated: “Eddie Hearn is bang in trouble. His golden goose AJ has lost his last two. He has no belts and a £120million DAZN contract to try and keep on track.

“His [Hearn’s] biggest attraction other than him is Conor Benn, who’s now been caught juicing. What a f***ing s*** show since he longed off Sky.”

A third added: “Now we know why Eddie Hearn and Joshua ducked Fury. Their legal teams were too busy trying to con the public and make a failed drug test disappear.”

Anthony Joshua problems

Damning statements on the Conor Benn situation. But that’s not the only thing Hearn is facing fire for now.

Joshua being pulled out of the Fury talks as a contract was waiting to be signed is also fresh in the mind of the paying public.

One said: “Anthony Joshua will never fight one of Joe Joyce, Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. He’s such a coward!

“He has only fought the “about to retire” Klitschko once. They never fought and won a big built-up match. Shame on Eddie Hearn!”

Another added: “Well done, Eddie Hearn, for confirming one of the biggest ducks in boxing [Joshua pulling out of Fury].

“You got everything you wanted and more but called it off when every obstacle you tried to put in place has been dealt with?

“The pen truly is mightier than the sword, especially in Joshua’s case.”

Boxers critical of Eddie Hearn and AJ

Leading the professional choir is Fury himself, the champion who offered Joshua the chance to continue his run of world title fights.

“Their full stable’s down the toilet. They’ve all been beaten. Katie Taylor [who WBN thought lost to Amanda Serrano in New York] is holding the stable up. That’s all I’ve gotta say, no interest in those guys,” Fury told Behind The Gloves.

Nathan Heaney, a Frank Warren fighter, commented on a video where Hearn was airing his views on a positive test fighter being allowed to compete.

“Totally agree with Eddie Hearn here. Oh, wait. Press conference today [last Thursday] at 4 pm for his positively tested drug/PED cheat fighter for a fight they want to take place on Saturday.”

On the back of Joshua losing for a second time to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, the boxing promoter seems hell-bent on getting his man back in the win column.

This means avoiding any of the best heavyweights in the sport. The focus turns to the likes of Dillian Whyte and Zhilei Zhang.

October has been a stinker for Hearn, who is currently suing Jake Paul for comments about judge Glenn Feldman being on the Matchroom payroll.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

