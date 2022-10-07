MMA Fighters Who Have Stepped in the Boxing Ring

Boxing is, without a doubt, one of the toughest sports in the world. This is down to a few different reasons. Mentally, it is very difficult to step in the ring with someone else and try and beat them. Physically, you can take a lot of damage, even when you are just training. So it is definitely just a tough sport to get yourself involved in. When it comes to the skill level needed to compete as a professional as well, it must be quite high.

Of course, when it comes to the likes of mixed martial arts, boxing is a small element of this. It is one of the many sports that is used and is a fundamental part of MMA. However, there are some MMA fighters who feel as if they have particularly good boxing. So much so that they wanted to test their skills in the ring. Some have been successful, while some have not. So who are the select few MMA fighters who have stepped into a boxing ring?

Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva will go down in the history of MMA as one of the best fighters to ever do it. Time after time, he produced spectacular knockouts over great opponents. He was an amazing champion and fought in the UFC right into his 40s. Now that his UFC career is over, however, Silva has ventured into the world of boxing. This was an odd one for a lot of fans.

Although Silva did display great boxing in his MMA career, he was mainly known as a kickboxer. However, he has had a lot of success since making the transaction. In 2021, he beat both Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Tito Ortiz in boxing bouts. His next bout will see him come up against internet sensation Jake Paul, who is currently a 5-0 boxer.

Conor McGregor

There are very few people who don’t know who Conor McGregor is. There was a period of a few years where he seemed to just be everywhere. Amazing performances in the UFC eventually led to him becoming a two-weight division champion. Following this was the peak of the Irish man’s career.

Everyone in the world wanted to fight McGregor and get the payday that came with it. This included Floyd Mayweather, who at the time was a 49-0 boxer. The two agreed to box in what turned out to be one of the biggest sporting occasions of all time. The professional boxer would eventually stop the MMA fighter. However, the fight was more competitive than people expected.

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is one of the biggest stars in all of the combat sports right now. With just one defeat to his name, he is truly one of the most impressive fighters to fight under the UFC banner. He is undefeated at middleweight and tends to make a lot of his title defenses look more than easy. However, Adesanya did not join the UFC as a newbie on the scene.

There was a lot of hype around the fighter joining the organization. He was a well-established kickboxing world champion. During this time as well, he also stepped into the boxing ring. He has a total of 6 professional boxing fights under his belt, with a record of 5-1. All 5 of those wins came in the Super 8 cruiserweight tournament in Christchurch in 2015. With Adesanya’s future looking very much secure in the UFC, it seems unlikely that you will see him back in a boxing ring anytime soon, although stranger things have happened.

Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley is a former welterweight champion of the UFC turned coach who often weighs in on his opinions. He was known for his amazing wrestling abilities as well as his knockout power. However, when he met Kamaru Usman, his title reign came to an end. A losing streak followed this before his eventual departure from the UFC.

From here, he would go on to have two boxing fights with Jake Paul. Both of which he would come out on the losing side. He lost his first bout and boxing debut via split decision before getting knocked out by Paul in the rematch.