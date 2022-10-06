Exclusive: Telli Swift talks releasing fragrance with Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder remains focused on training for his clash with Robert Helenius on October 15. Ahead of his next bout, the 46th of his career, partner Telli Swift and Wilder worked together on a gender-neutral fragrance.

In an exclusive interview with World Boxing News, Swift talked about how the collaboration came about.

D’Telli

“D’Telli” is a luxury fragrance for anyone to enjoy. It’s now available at dtellifragrances.com.

“People have always asked me what fragrance I wear, and I’ve always loved fragrances. While we were filming WAGS: ATLANTA, we were wearing the same fragrance. Deontay loved the idea as well. So I decided I wanted to create something that was significant to both of us and connect when we’re apart through scent,” Swift told WBN.

Asked if she could advise others on what they can expect when starting a brand with a significant other, Swift responded: “Take into consideration each other’s perspectives on what you both want out of the business.

“Discuss the brand, the expenses, responsibilities, etc. There will also be ups and downs but don’t let them stop you from achieving your goal.”

Forever by Wilder’s side, Swift and the former WBC heavyweight champion match in their roles as life partners. Working together on something like this seems to be a natural progression for them moving forward.

Telli Swift and Deontay Wilder

On what she learned about Deontay that she didn’t know before working together professionally, Swift concluded: “Deontay likes to be heavily involved in everything he has going on.

“I’ve been with him for seven years now. I still feel like we learn from each other daily. We are growing individuals and consistently changing for the best!

“Deontay and I are both very ambitious people. We have a lot of things going on individually as well as together. Stay tuned for more to come from both of us!”

Previously during the interview, Swift talked about Wilder making his return to the ring after contemplating retirement.

She said: “I’ve always desired for Deontay to be happy in what he does. If one of those happens to be boxing, I’m all for it.

“I fully support any decisions he makes for our family. As long as he loves boxing and his mind, body, and soul allow him to, I’ll be right by his side.”

Deontay Wilder and “The Bronze Bomber”

Finally, on how Deontay separates himself from his fighting persona, “The Bronze Bomber,” she concluded: “Bronze Bomber is a beast, a warrior, ready to demolish whoever is in his way to get to the goal at stake.

“The Bronze Bomber, I feel, is what Deontay needs to turn into pertaining to his job as a boxer.

“You have to be tough if you’re in this particular business.”

Wilder vs Helenius goes down Oct 15 at the Barclays Center in New York on Pay Per View. Telli Swift will be there, as always, to cheer on her champion.

WBN Editor Phil Jay has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN on Facebook @officialworldboxingnews, Instagram, and Twitter @worldboxingnews.