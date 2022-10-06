Refunds issued for Eubank Jr vs Benn as likely suspension looms

Eubank Jr vs Benn tickets got refunded within four hours of the fight being called off as the future of the grudge match faced more uncertainty.

UK fans hoped the catchweight clash between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn would be rearranged after getting “postponed.”

However, that now looks unlikely as those who purchased tickets get reimbursed in the coming days.

Eubank Jr vs Benn refunds

AXS, the ticket issuers, released a statement containing Matchroom and Wasserman information.

They said: Hello, we regret to inform you that the Eubank Jr vs Benn fight planned to take place at The O2 Arena on Saturday, 8th October 2022, has been postponed.

Promoter’s Statement:

“After discussions with various parties, we have decided to formally postpone the bout between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn.

“It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision to withdraw their sanctioning was procedurally flawed and without due process.

“That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the Board, which we intend to pursue.

“However, while there are legal routes to facilitate the fight taking place as planned, we do not believe that it is in the fighters’ interests for those to be pursued at such a late stage or in the wider interests of the sport.

Full Eubank Jr vs Benn investigation

“As promoters, we take our obligations and duties very seriously, and a full investigation will now need to take place. We will be making no further comment at this time.”

AXS added: “Refunds will be issued automatically back to the account you used when making the purchase.

“Please note this process can take up to 10 working days to be completed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.” – The AXS Team.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had previously stated he’d be willing to stage the bout in “two, three, or four weeks” the day before the cancelation.

Possible Conor Benn suspension

But the reluctance to see how things play out and look for a new date in the coming months seems to point to a suspension for Benn.

VADA will reveal the B sample results soon, plus the British Boxing Board of Control withdrew the sanction of the fight. Therefore, both could issue punishment to Benn if found guilty.

After flying in from Australia, Conor’s dad Nigel Benn is with his son. He will be as disappointed as anyone that this event collapsed.

There’s a lot to work out. Also, where Eubank Jr. goes from here?

His excruciating weight cut to a career lowest 157 pounds is a complete waste of time. If he does return to action, he will surely want to start with a fresh camp.

Father Chris Eubank Sr. wanted no part of the event. The fallout of that will have further repercussions.

That could mean at least December or into the New Year, with the former super-middleweight titleholder’s plans in ruins.

Not to mention the undercard fighters, who learned just a day before the weigh-in that their bouts were off.

Complete list of Eubank Jr vs Benn called-off fights

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn

Mary Romero vs Ellie Scotney

Felix Cash vs Connor Coyle

Galal Yafai vs Gohan Rodriguez Garcia

Chloe Watson vs Nancy Franco

Harlem Eubank vs David Martin Campillo

Shannon Courtenay vs Gemma Ruegg

Lyndon Arthur vs Cesar Reynoso

George Liddard vs Hrvoje Grcic

The battle for legacy on October 8 at the O2 Arena in London between the sons of Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn was due to happen live on DAZN PPV in the United Kingdom for £19.99 on devices, smart TVs, or consoles with the DAZN app.

The entire main card is now off. Refunds will be issued.

Eubank Jr. vs Benn – middleweight vs welterweight – captured the imagination of the British public and represented unfinished business between both families.

It’s now a failure of the highest order.

